Michael LeRoy ""Mike"" Shonka
1944 - 2020
Michael LeRoy Shonka (Mike) went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 04, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID. He graciously passed in Greeley at 76 years old.
Born June 10, 1944 in Sterling to Clem and Ruth (McCoy) Shonka Mike was the youngest of four children. He attended school in both Sterling and Merino where he made many life long friends. MichaelÕs final place of employment was at County Express in Sterling where he was a Supervisor.
On June 15, 1963 Mike married his Heart Throb Karen Remington of Akron, and they spent the next 57 years building a wonderful life together. Mike was outgoing, uplifting and always on the go. He never met a stranger and was not just another pretty face. He could fix anything and loved everyone with all that he had.
As a devout Catholic, Michael was an active member of St. AnthonyÕs Catholic Church and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed long drives with his wife, spending time with his family, camping, fishing and was a dog lover. Sports was a huge passion of his and he always showed unwavering support cheering on his Huskers. Mike would most often be seen wearing a Nebraska or Dodgers T-shirt and a welcoming smile.
He will be forever missed by his wife, Karen Shonka of Sterling; daughter, Kelle Foote of Sterling; two sons, Tim Shonka and wife Susana of Denver and Chris Shonka and wife Melissa of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Myberger of Sterling, Jessica Morgan and husband Chris of Colorado Springs, Christian Shonka of Denver, Jona Shonka of Denver, Amanda Shonka of Fort Worth, Jenna Sepulveda and husband Caleb of Houston, and Ryan Shonka of Fort Worth; great-granddaughter, Aubrielle Morgan of Colorado Springs; a brother, Pat Shonka and wife Brigitte of Colorado Springs; a brother-in-law, Ken Remington and wife Sue of Akron; sister-in-law, Terry Alexander and husband Paul of Tolley, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Schmeeckle and Edna Siemers; as well as his sister-in-law, Diane Callahan of Akron.
Due to group size restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held this coming spring to honor this incredible man that made even strangers feel special. Condolences, well wishes, memories and kind words are appreciated and welcomed by his beloved wife Karen in Sterling. Memorial Donations may be made on his behalf to St. AnthonyÕs Catholic Church in Sterling Colorado.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Mike's family. He will be missed very much. Mike was such a great guy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mark and Connie Unrein
Friend
November 16, 2020
Love and healing comforting thoughts and prayers w all of you. Mike was always so sweet and funny every time I was lucky enough to be around him. I'll always remember Ashley and Jessica telling me how he would only have 1 GLASS of wine after work. Lol i love you all so much. So sorry he will truly be missed but in a much better place.
Corey Christensen
Friend
November 15, 2020
Mikey was such a great friend. I will never forget his smile, sense of humor and kindness. We had many great conversations about his family, he loved you all so very much. We solved the problems of the world and had so many laughs. I will miss my friend so very much. Rest In Peace my friend I love you.
Jody Reyes
Friend
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mikes passing. I lived two doors up from the Shonka family in Rowland Hgts, CA. Mike was funny,out going and always friendly with the kids in the neighborhood.

Ramona Kellison (Collet)
Friend
November 14, 2020
one of the kids that grew up in the neighborhood. Mr mike shonka. The man was almost like my dad. he taught me the meaning of life and how to become a great person. I will surely miss you Mike. Thank you for all the great memories.
Edward schmock
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
I was a little kid in California when the Shonka's used to live across the street from me. I always remembered that he would call me Tomato Head and make me laugh. He was a very special man who created a beautiful family with Karen. I miss you all. Love, Jamie Carroll
Jamie Carroll
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
One of a kind, forever missed and never forgotten. Heaven got so lucky to have you so soon. The world won’t ever be the same. Thank you to anyone who shared memories or well wishes, and I am sorry for anyone who is missing him like we are.
Maynard
Grandchild
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mike. Thoughts an prayers are will the entire family.
I was a friend and co worker with Mike for over 20 years.
He will be missed.
Wally Miller
Friend
November 11, 2020
I’m so heartbroken over Mike’s passing. He was the best bus driver for my son, Jordan. He had so much compassion and sympathy for Jordan’s disease. They enjoyed taking about those Huskers and now they are in Heaven sharing those memories!
Many thoughts and prayers to Mike’s family!
Michele West, mother of the late Jordan Wilcox-Bates
Michele West
Friend
November 11, 2020
We will miss your great smile and contagious personality!! Bauner most of all will miss texting and calling to tell you about his day at John Deere or his big hunting trip..
Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to Karen and the rest of his family.
Love you big guy!!
Dan, Tabitha, Alli and Bauner Borgman
Friend
November 11, 2020
Very sad to hear Mike passed. I haven’t seen Mike in many years talk to him a couple times. Have a Lotta good memories with Mike,was even his best man at his wedding with Karen. My sympathy goes out to his family. God bless all of his family and friends.
Richard Tessaro
Friend
