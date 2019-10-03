Home

Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 330-7301
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Mr. Mitchell Brent Romine


1957 - 2019
Mr. Mitchell Brent Romine Obituary
Mitchell Brent Romine, 62, of La Salle, died on September 25, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on February 3, 1957 in Yuma, Colorado to Lucille (Savage) and Lawrence "Larry" Romine.
Mitch grew up on his family's farm in Cope, Colorado and attended school at Arickaree, where he graduated in 1976. Some of his favorite pastimes include camping, fishing, board and card games and watching Westerns.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Diana (Allmer); daughter, Rebbecca and son-in-law, Jacob; son, Roy; sister, Becky (Zillmer); aunts and uncles; a grandson; and numerous cousins, friends and pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, several aunts and uncles, and some cousins and friends.
Visitation and gathering will be from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th Street, Greeley. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 28th Street, in Greeley.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019
