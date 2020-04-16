|
Naomi L. Harris, 83 of Akron, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the Washington County Nursing Home.
Naomi was born on July 12, 1936 in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Albert Earl and Eula Pauline (Willard) McKinney.
Naomi was my mother. She was also a mother to Sandra, Raylene, Carol, Rickie, Johnie and Heath. She was also a grandmother to many grandchildren. She was also a friend to many throughout her life here on Earth. She was also a hard worker. This is only a few of the numerous hats that she wore in her lifetime. There are many memories that we all share.
One of the most memorable things that my mother accomplished was the joy of her children. No matter how far apart we lived from each other, she was always there to comfort us when needed, even if it was only through a phone call or a letter. She would remind us that "I'm only a phone call away."
Mom had a strong love for the Appaloosa horses, which she raised while living in California. I remember the first time I went to visit her. She took me out to the horse stalls to introduce me to her horses. She was so proud of her accomplishment that her eyes sparkled. She also loved her small dogs, the last one being a little teacup poodle named Mitzy.
She loved to read. Her favorite author was Louis L'Armour. I remember every time a new novel came out, she had to go buy it. Mom loved watching her westerns. You would go visit her and TV channel was always on the western station. Mom spent a lot of her time crocheting. She crocheted Navajo diamond baby blankets for each of her grandchildren when they were born. She also crocheted blankets, which she donated to our veterans.
Mom spent most of her last years at Pioneer Haven, here in Akron. She moved to the new nursing home after it was built. She lived in the Harmony House for the last two to three years of her life.
Let us mourn or cry for the loss of our loved one, Naomi, but remember the joys she brought to us, and the life she shared with all of us throughout her life on the Earth. Embrace that she is by our Lord's side watching over each and every one of us.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 16, 2020