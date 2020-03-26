|
Oda (Odie) Ira Dutton, 93, of Cope, Colorado, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his family farm outside of Cope. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Cope Cemetery.
Odie was born on September 20, 1926 at his family's homestead northwest of Cope in Washington County. He was the sixth of nine children of Oda Williams and Bessie Ann (O'Conner) Dutton.
Odie attended a small country school near County Roads 11/TT. On March 14, 1949, Odie was united in marriage to Marjorie Isabelle Johnson in Raton, New Mexico. After they were married, they lived in Denver for 12 years where Odie worked at Coors Brewing Company. The family then returned to the homestead in 1961. In 1962, Odie purchased their current home, where they farmed, started a dairy and lived the rest of their married life "down home."
Odie and Marjorie raised eight children (six boys and two girls), 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Odie always considered it an honor when he could help family, friends, or strangers in anyway with farming, carpentry, or mechanical work. He loved sharing good ol' stories and talking about his dairy. Odie was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
He loved having his family around him all the time on the farm. He also enjoyed dancing to country music, playing the harmonica, and watching the Grand Ole Opry.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gary (Bev) Dutton, Connie Cook, Linda Norling, Galen (Tina) Dutton, Davon Dutton, Kevin (Cathy) Dutton and Kent Dutton; grandchildren, Kenny (Erika) Dutton, Tina (Mike) Mead, Jaymie (Cassie) Cook, Shane (Jenny) Cook, Mike (Annie) Groven, Kasey Kensington, Cori (Seth) Steingraeber, Chad (Danny) Dutton, Melissa (Ryan) Collins, Davona Dutton, Jessica Dutton, Tyler Dutton, Brandy (Brandon) Lofton, Brady (Ashley) Dutton, Kade Dutton, and Bo Dutton; great-grandchildren, Alina, Elliot, Micah, Mason, Madison, Elliana, Christian, Trey, Cassidy, Emery, Grayson, Chase, Braden, Jace, and Autumn; as well as his sister, Loretta Ford.
Preceding him in death are parents, Oda and Bessie; wife, Marjorie; siblings, Wanda, Iva, Dwight, Sadie, Opal, Ulala and Irene; and son, Steven.
Odie's family would like to extend their appreciation to his caregivers and all those who made his life one of so much love and joy.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020