Orris Leo Colpitts (89) passed away at home on Saturday, April 11th. Orris was born on March 6th, 1931 in Flagler, Colorado to Clarence and Francis (Cowan) Colpitts.
Orris attended Sunnydale Elementary and Middle School and completed eighth grade. After that, he worked on his family farm in Cope, Colorado until he joined the Army in 1952. He served in the Korean War from 1952-1954 and then joined the Reserves until 1960.
Orris moved to Akron, Colorado in 1955, where he started his career as a heavy equipment operator working for Blanchard Construction doing road work. He stayed in road construction for the rest of his working years. He worked for Sterling Paving for 18 years and then went on to Connel Paving for 15 years until his retirement, at the age of 68.
In 1956, he married Clarice Aden. They were married for 17 years and had two children, Coleen, born in 1955 and Jill, born in 1957. They divorced in 1973.
After his divorce, Orris moved to Fort Collins where he was still employed at Sterling Paving. In 1977, he married Lela Rae Reese. From this marriage, he inherited two stepchildren, Randy and Linda.
Orris enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and golfing with his children and grandchildren. In his retired years, he enjoyed working on lawn mowers for friends, neighbors and family, which he was very talented at. He also loved to go dancing at the Senior Center where he met a lot of new friends. He went to lunches and breakfast with many friends weekly. He was a kind and loving man who never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death includes both of his parents; two brothers, Marvin and Ivan; sister, Wilma; as well as his second wife, Lela Rae and stepson, Randy.
Survivors include daughter, Coleen Nickolus and husband, Ken; daughter, Jill Blakstad and husband, Bob; stepdaughter, Linda Leegaard; eight grandchildren, Troy, Tyler, Tracy, Portia, Jessie, Whitney, Chasity and Brandy; ten great-grandchildren, Angie, Penny, Conrad, Carsen, Easton, Micah, Charlie, Chalee, Kyla and Rian; sister, Karen Wall; brother, Louis Colpitts; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Private family graveside services were held on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020