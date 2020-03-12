|
|
Orvale Eugene Jefferson was born December 8, 1939 at the family farm in the Harrisburg community, south of Akron. He passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. He was the fourth child of Vincil and Cecelia (Petersen) Jefferson.
He attended Harrisburg school through the seventh grade and Anton school his eighth grade year. To attend high school, Orvale roomed in Akron during the week, going home to the farm on weekends. He graduated from Akron High School in May of 1957, although his diploma was delayed for many years. A senior prank involving ducks in the false ceiling resulted in him waiting until he was on that same school board to receive his original diploma. Following graduation, he went to work at the Sinclair Filling Station (JD's Quik Stop these days).
Orvale married Marilyn Brannan in December of 1958. They had three children: Melanie Kay, Pamela Jean and Martin Eugene. Although they later divorced, they maintained a united front where their kids were concerned and always wished the best for each other.
After working for Dan Speer for nine years in the Gambles store, Orvale bought the business in March of 1972. Many changes were ahead as he grew the business – first, acquiring an Ace Hardware franchise in May of 1976, and eventually the building of a new location. In July of 1977, Jefferson Hardware was relocated to 170 Main with the help of the local football team's manpower. Orvale ran the business there with the assistance of numerous clerks throughout the years. He especially enjoyed working side by side with his son, Martin. Long hours were his trademark – he often would do early morning service calls around the county, arriving at the store in time to open at 8 a.m. Orvale was always looking for a way to expand his business and serve the public. As the first Viaero dealer in the area, he was given the distinction of his trademark phone number of 0001. He also provided a way for people to afford new appliances when credit cards were not in vogue. He financed those purchases through the store, giving people an opportunity to grow a credit history. Orvale achieved his dream of retiring when he sold the store in 2000, and he began another chapter of life: "golfing whenever he felt like it"!
Whether you worked for him, worked with him, or just were around Orvale, you soon realized he was a force to be reckoned with. He was endlessly curious, an instigator of mischief, a fierce competitor, and never backed down from a challenge. It was this fire that carried him through his health struggles over the years and kept him fighting to the very end. Orvale's fearlessness and independent spirit were an inspiration to all who knew him, and especially his daughter, Melanie, as she followed in his entrepreneurial footsteps.
Orvale understood the value of community and contributed in numerous ways to Akron over the years. He was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, especially the retail committee with his fellow businessmen and women. His store was always closed on Veteran's Day out of respect for all those individuals who had served in his stead. Orvale was a member of the Akron Elks organization for numerous years; served on the Washington County Golf board; and, most recently, had served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the county.
During Orvale's four years on the Akron School Board, beginning in 1985, the fieldhouse underwent an arduous interior facelift – the wood basketball court and tan bark were replaced with a new surface, and the old bleachers were updated. His affect on the school was also felt when he was part of a committee that lobbied for baseball to be added to the sports schedule in 1983. Rather than walking away when it was approved, he served as assistant coach for numerous years to help get the program established. Coach Jefferson received great satisfaction from the relationships he developed with many of those players, and fondly recalled them by their nicknames more than 30 years later!
Being a volunteer fireman was quite different in 1964, when Orvale joined the department, than it is now. Calls came over the members' telephone lines with an accelerated ring. He took it as a personal challenge to be the first one at the fire hall, so his kids had the responsibility of answering the phone and hollering out the destination as he ran out to the pickup. If the whistle rang while he was driving somewhere, the kids' roles were often just to "hang on" as he traversed across town at break-neck speed. Luckily, there were only a few times they were in the back of the pickup at the time! Orvale also took the responsibility of protecting the community seriously and hesitated to leave town, unless he knew enough other members of the department would be home to cover any fires. He was excited when the department began participating in the fire races again a few years ago – that was an enjoyable time in his early years in the department. His dedication was evident over his 25 years of service, five of which were served as fire chief. The construction of the new fire hall, as well as several truck purchases, occurred during his years with the department – all of which he tirelessly participated in.
Most of all, Orvale loved to golf! He played in numerous local and travel leagues over the years, and often headed west with a motley crew of like-minded duffers, but you would also find him out playing around the horn or on the putting green by himself. Wednesday afternoons were the highlight of his week as he and Pete Severin teamed up to show the "young pups" a thing or two in the senior league. He often traveled with his clubs and enjoyed being added to a group of other golfers, usually finding something in common as they played their round. He was looking forward to getting his cart ready for the next nice day when he could head south.
Orvale was a wonderful father and grandfather, although you had to have a tough hide sometimes. His quick wit kept you reeling, but you always knew he was on your side when the chips were down. His talents were often put to use helping with a remodeling project, and definitely if an appliance went down. His tool kit was always in the car just in case, and it always went with him to California when he visited Pam and her family. He insisted they make a long list of chores for him to do while he was there, then cheerfully complained about being overworked! Orvale enjoyed following the grandkids' activities and enjoyed special relationships with each of them. He couldn't have been more proud of his grandchildren, and they couldn't have been any luckier than they were to have such a wonderful grandpa.
Orvale was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Doris; brothers-in-law, Donald "Squeak" Grooms, Ray Haines and Gene Hoyer; nephew, Donnie Grooms; and son, Martin.
He will be sorely missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie Krening (Kirk) and Pam Jefferson (Rich Gardner); his grandchildren, Jeff, Kristen, Kaylynn, Corinne and Zachary; step-grandchildren, Casey and Bailey; and the smartest great-granddaughter in the world, Brielle. He also left behind sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma Hoyer, Margaret (Gary) Brott, and Mildred (Lloyd) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
A celebration of Orvale's life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at noon, at the Akron Fire Hall, 102 Ash, Akron. Please join us for some food and a chance to remember, together, what made Orvale special. Memorials may be made to the Akron Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Bowin Funeral Home.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020