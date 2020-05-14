Patricia (Patti) Jo Lambertson was born to Everett Joseph and Marjory Jean Lambertson on March 18th, 1954 in Sterling, Colorado. Growing up on the family farm north of Akron, Patti embraced the life of a small town "country girl." She joined in helping to haul hay, riding horses, feeding the animals, even learning how to sew. In 4-H, Patti won Grand Champion, while showing her Jersey cow, named Ginger. Her love for horses and rodeo paid off, and in 1976, Patti was Washington County's Rodeo Queen, riding the family's horse, Smokey.

While attending Akron High School, Patti donned the uniform for Akron's mascot "Mr. Ram." She graduated from AHS in 1972 and then attended Northeastern Junior College. Earning her LPN from NJC in 1974, Patti's caring heart and regard for others carried her through a 37-year career as a LPN. Beginning her career at the Akron Hospital, Patti also served in many nursing homes, providing her patients with love and kindness.

Family was incredibly important to Patti. On October 21st, 1976 she married her first husband, James Snow. Together, they had two kids, Kimberly Jo, born April 2nd, 1977, and Joshua James, born January 28th, 1981. After her first marriage ended, Patti met and later married Thomas Bashor on July 11th, 1987. Together, they had two kids, Nicole Lea, born January 7th, 1989, and Nathan Everett, born December 29th, 1990.

Patti's love for her children carried on to her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She loved all her family deeply, enjoying the large family get togethers, camping trips or anything else involving family.

Bingo was a favorite for Patti, along with dancing the night away and going to concerts. All those loved by Patti, and this was many, knew they were loved. She had a special way of showing others she truly cared about them and made everyone feel welcome, even if it did come with a pinch on the butt. Patti will always be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit and for how she cared for others.

Patti is survived by her four children, Kimberly (Cory) Lehmkuhl, of Greeley, Colorado, Joshua Snow, of Neola, Utah, Nicole (Brandon) Bauer, of Johnstown Colorado and Nathan Bashor, of Fort Collins, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, Kodie, Wyatt and Dallas Lehmkuhl, Martinique (Max), Oakley, Maddie, Tucker and Clansy Snow, Kayden, and Braxtynn Bauer and Giavanna Latin Bashor; her siblings, brother, Don (Jeannie) Lambertson of Akron, Colorado, sisters, Bobbi (Kenny) Hawkinson of Akron, Colorado, Cheryl Wynn of Denver, Colorado, Debbie (Scott) Lucas of Greeley, Colorado and Teri Butz of Loveland, Colorado; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friend, Thomas Bashor.

She is preceded in death by her father, Everett Lambertson; mother, Marjory Lambertson Goodwin; stepfather, Jackie Goodwin; brothers-in-law, Bob Hamlin, Bob Worthley and Paul Wynn; nephew, Blair Worthley; and a good friend, Delmer Darby.

Private services will be held May 16th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Akron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Bowin Funeral Home, 175 3rd Street, Akron, CO 80720.



