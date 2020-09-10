1/1
Patrick Joseph McMillion
1953 - 2020
Patrick Joseph McMillion passed away on August 31, 2020. Pat was born on March 25, 1953 in Akron, Colorado to Jack and Jeanne McMillion. He was their fourth child and second son. Pat was welcomed into the family by his loving sisters, Betty Jeanne and Carol Ann, and brother, John Paul. Later, a baby brother, Robert Arthur was born in 1956.
The family resided at 5th and Cedar in a two-bedroom house. Growing along in 1962, the family moved to 281 Adams and that home is where all the kids experienced many of our lifetime memories. Pat attended Akron schools and graduated with the Class of 1971.
Growing up, Pat proved to be quite the colorful character. Among the wild friends Pat ran with, "#1" was the nickname he was given. Pat moved about from job to job, carrying on with his good-time Charlie lifestyle. Pat joined the Army in 1973 and served stateside at Fort Bragg. Not wanting an Army career, Pat moved back to Akron.
Pat lived in Sterling for the last 18 years, along with his girlfriend, Roberta Grosshans. She sadly passed away on June 11th.
Pat was a funny and lovable person. He was a great brother. He worked hard and played harder. God Bless you, #1.
Pat is survived by his sisters, Carol Dunker of Hudson, Betty O'Neil of Fort Collins; and brother, Robert of Akron. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Plains.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
