Patrick Lavern Miller, 55, of Akron passed away suddenly at his home early Saturday morning November 14, 2020.

Pat was the fifth of eight children born to Clive and Joyce Miller on March 17, 1965 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Clive and Joyce felt it only fitting to name him Patrick since he was born on Patrick's Day.

Pat was 16 months old when his family moved to Akron, Colorado, where he lived the rest of his life.

Pat began his work career in the oil fields in 1983. In 1992, he began working at Hall Grain Company, working in the elevator. He remained at Hall Grain and then Global Harvest until his death.

He was blessed with a daughter, Evelyn Nicole, in 1992. Evelyn's birth gave Pat a new purpose, and becoming a father changed his life. He was dedicated to raising Evelyn as a single parent.

Pat met his wife, Guadalupe, at Hall Grain Co. They married on July 3, 1999. Lupe brought to their marriage a four-year-old daughter, Anais. In Pat's eyes, she was his little girl from the very beginning. Their family grew with a daughter, Joyce Olivia, born in 2000, and a son, Jacob Clive, born in 2001, completing their family.

A dedicated husband, father, son and brother, he enjoyed hosting BBQ's at his home and spending time with his family and friends. Pat was a Denver Bronco fan, but there was one football team he loved the most of all, THE AKRON RAMS. If he could not attend the game, he was listening to the game on the radio.

A hard-working, quiet and gentle soul, he lived a simple life wanting only to provide for his family whom he loved very much.

Pat was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Those left to survive Pat are his wife, Lupe; son, Jacob; daughters, Evelyn and Joyce both of Akron, and daughter, Anais Perez and fiancé Kevin Mackey of Henderson, Nevada; mother, Joyce Miller of Akron; siblings, Teresa Latimer (Bob) of Denver, Dawn Johnson (Tim) of Fort Collins, Russell Miller of Akron, Richard Miller (Lisa) of Tacoma, Washington, Mike Miller (Misty) of Akron, Shannon Queen (Doug) of Brush and Erin Johnson (Todd) of Issaquah, Washington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Clive Miller; and maternal grandparents, Elmer and Bernice Doane.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo. Inurnment followed at the Akron Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to his family in care of Bowin Funeral



