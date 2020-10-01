Born on January 26th 1933, Patty (Pat) Lee Churchill died September 17, 2020 passing from a sudden stroke at 87 years young. Patty resided in Ault, Colorado with her husband, Raymond Homer Churchill.

Service Arrangements will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Hwy. 287, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80525, (mid-way between Fort Collins and Loveland).

Patty was born as the middle child of three children on January 26th, 1933, to Howard "Earl" Reese and Dolly Belle Ison Reese in Akron, Colorado during the depression era. Pat married Raymond Homer Churchill on December 22nd, 1951. Pat and Ray had two children, Jeffrey Ray and Jolee Kay.

Pat leaves behind her loving husband, Raymond, having celebrated 69 years of marriage. Pat was proud of her entire family, son, Jeff Churchill and his wife, Jane Churchill of Firestone, Colorado; and daughter, Jolee Nielsen and her husband, Greg, living in Gordon, Nebraska. Pat loved to spend time with her five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, always finding time to support their birthday celebrations and guide them in their teenage years.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents' and younger brother, Jack.

She leaves to mourn her passing her older sister, Betty Lou Horn, Sun City, Arizona; sister-in-law, Sharlene (Dennis) Loose; and many nieces and nephews who will also miss her. Her family shares Pat's love for God and his teachings.

At age four, Pat fell off a chair resulting in a concussion that was serious, but she recovered and flourished, even overcoming a few "bumps and scrapes" along the way. Pat moved with her family from the farm to town to help an ailing grandma, who had had a stroke, a trait that took her father's life later. Pat liked school and did well, but hated dwelling on history. She graduated from Akron High School, as school was easy for her and spoke at her commencement ceremony. Later, during her elementary school years, she suffered an appendicitis and in her adult life, she endured several surgeries; but never complained. Pat survived an aneurism in 2012, recovering with some memory loss.

Pat was a petite, trim lady, but strong of heart and will. She was always helpful and made solid suggestions, ensuring that "doing the right thing" was key. She always had kind words of wisdom to provide, along with her genuine laughter. Early in her marriage, Pat proved to be resourceful, "making something out of nothing", by sewing her own dresses and making quilts from scraps, never throwing away something that could be reused. She kept her family well fed, even in times of want. Pat was a wonderful pie and desert maker - all her life. She loved receiving praises made about her cooking. She lovingly passed those recipes to her family.

During the 1950's and 60's, Pat and Ray moved frequently in their New Moon 40 foot long, "I love Lucy" trailer, following Ray's work in the oil fields. Pat was ready to face the next adventure without question. She talked about the hard times and the good times, including remembering friends they had met during those years. Pat often claimed that life was tough then, but she always had fun.

During the 70's and 80's, Ray and Pat worked together in a family business in the Mobile Home industry. Pat was the true business side, being the "brains" of the business providing the bookkeeping, sales, scheduling, making phone calls, and ordering inventory parts.

She was excellent at being the "co-pilot" directing Ray, which route to take while hauling mobile homes. Pat traveled to many states both east and west when the family business transitioned to a Flag Car service. Pat enjoyed playing card games of Pitch and recently "Hand and Foot". She was always willing to learn a new game.

Pat entered into the computer age, using a computer to send e-mails and share her favorite jokes with friends and relatives. During the 90's, occasionally, Pat would go to Blackhawk gambling and having fun, where she would be "lucky" and win a few dollars. Pat loved the Colorado outdoors, enjoying camping and fishing in the Northern Colorado Mountains. Some say that she may have been a better "fisherman" than Ray. Pat had the patience and persistence of a saint.

As Pat and Ray approached retirement, they began traveling for fun. Pat and Ray spent two weeks in Hawaii, vacationed in San Diego, Oregon, Mexico, Canada and the Bahamas. One of Pat's favorite spots was Branson, Missouri and the Grand Ole Opry. For several years, Pat and Ray were snowbirds, spending up to eight weeks of winter in southern Texas near San Padre Island, staying in their 5th wheel camper. Pat enjoyed life to the fullest.

Just as they started their life together, Pat and Ray enjoyed traveling in their golden years. Pat approached every phase of her life with excitement and wonder, looking forward to "heading around the next corner", "what is on the other side of the hill" and "celebrating her family". Patty Lee Churchill was beloved by all.



