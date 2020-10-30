Peter K. Hulkovich, 87, life resident of Morgan County, passed away
Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in
Fort Morgan. He was born December 14, 1932, in Fort Morgan to Paul
and Anna Hulkovich. He grew up near Hillrose and graduated from the
Hillrose High School.
Pete met his wife, Mary, at a dance in Akron and they were married
January 7, 1956. They enjoyed 50 years together until Mary passed in
December of 2006.
Pete farmed and ranched most of his life, taking special pride in his
straight, clean rows of corn. He farmed in the Hillrose area until
1971, when they moved to a farm east of Fort Morgan. He raised
cattle, wheat, alfalfa hay, sugar beets and beans and custom combined.
He was also an innovator and modified many a tool and machine.
Harvest was always his favorite time of the year seeing the fruition
of dedicated work. He loved farming and still enjoyed helping with
the cattle. After farming, Pete moved into Fort Morgan in 1991 and
worked as a road grader operator for Morgan County.
Pete enjoyed watching all sporting events, especially city league
softball and basketball, football and horse racing, particularly the
triple crown. In his younger years, Pete raised and raced quarter
horses in Colorado and New Mexico and enjoyed the tracks in Littleton,
Brush and Akron. He also loved to golf, especially with his
grandkids. He started golfing after he was nearly 50 years old and
even won low net in a local tournament. He was a longtime member of
the Elks Lodge #1143. He also enjoyed sharing his sweet corn,
tomatoes, peppers and pickles with all of his friends.
Survivors include his children, Kerry, and his wife, Sheri, and Karen
Nab, all of Fort Morgan. He is also survived by his beloved six
grandchildren and two great- grandchildren, Kristen (Michael)
Bernhardt of Loveland, Kelly (Caleb) Trinch of Greeley, and Kayla
Hulkovich (Luis Cruz) of Broomfield, Shawn Hulkovich and his son,
J.P., Kevin Hulkovich (Melissa Stieb) and their daughter, Lilyana, and
Ryan Nab, all of Fort Morgan; and one brother, Paul (Butch) Hulkovich
Jr. and his wife, Millie of Akron, Colorado. He is also survived by
numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; one brother, Fred (Donetta) of
Aberdeen, Idaho; two sisters, Pauliann (Nick) Fotinos and Hattie
Hulkovich of Denver; and his parents.
Pete touched many lives and will be greatly missed. He was always
ready with a big smile and a generous hug.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held at the Serenity Falls
Columbarium in Fort Morgan on Tuesday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. The
Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A reminder – social distancing will be expected of those attending.
Please wear the personal protective equipment that you are most
comfortable wearing. Attendees at the service may wish to bring their
own lawn chair for seating.
--
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.