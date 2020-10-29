Petra D. Gomez, 67, of Akron, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Public viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron. A public Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Akron Foursquare Church.

Petra was born May 26, 1953 in Laredo, Texas to Mario and Petra (Garcia) DeLaFuente. She grew up in Laredo, before later moving to Fort Morgan, Colorado. Growing up in Fort Morgan, she attended Fort Morgan Schools. In 1968, she met the love of her life, Carlos T. Gomez, at a dance in Fort Morgan. After a short courtship, they married on November 7, 1969 in Brush, Colorado and made their home in Fort Morgan. They were married for 51 years and together they raised four children, Maria, Michelle, Timothy and Cassandra.

Petra worked from home doing what she loved to do, childcare. In February 1984 they moved to Akron, Colorado. Petra worked for a short time at Hall Grain Company and as a cook at the Akron Elementary School, until deciding to go back to doing what she loved to do, childcare. During this time, Petra and her beloved husband, Carlos did foster care for numerous children. In 2000, after having numerous children in their foster home, Timothy and Cassandra were the last children that had the opportunity to benefit from their foster care.

Petra was very strong in her faith. She was a very strong prayer warrior. She enjoyed cooking for everyone, spending time with her family, gardening, listening to her favorite music and dancing.

Petra is survived by her husband, Carlos, of Akron Colorado; daughters, Maria (Jeff) Hulkovich of Lander, Wyoming; Michelle (Mike) Yarrington of Sterling, Colorado; Cassandra Gomez of Akron, Colorado; and her only son, Timothy Gomez, of Akron, Colorado; five grandchildren, Josh (Josie) Hulkovich of Riverton, Wyoming; Trent Hulkovich of Riverton, Wyoming; Amy (Anthony) Hautala of Fort Hood, Texas; Michael Peterson of Sterling, Colorado; Kayla (Fabian) Soto of Sterling, Colorado; and Patrick Yarrington of Sterling, Colorado; nine great-grandchildren, Audrey, Grayson, Eleanore, Jackson, Xavier, Adalynn, Watson, Henry and Aliva; eleven brothers and sisters, Arthur (Helen) DeLaFuente Sr. of Brush, Colorado; Maria Pilar (Juan) Ayala of Fort Morgan, Colorado; Hilda (Chava) Acosta of White Settlement, Texas; Mario (Santa) DeLaFuente Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas; Robert (Becky) DeLaFuente of Halthom City, Texas; Emma (Desi) Martinez of Lawton, Oklahoma; Elia (Richard) Aguilar of Wichita Falls, Texas; Ramiro (Ann) DeLaFuente Fort Worth, Texas; Jose DeLaFuente of Fort Worth, Texas; and Jane (Cruz) Sandoval of Sagina, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Petra was proceeded in death by her parents, Mario and Petra DeLaFuente; a brother; brother-in-law, Martin Morales Sr.; nephews, Martin Morales Jr., William Mendoza and Jesse Mendoza; her father-in-law, Juan B. Gomez; and mother-in-law, Alicia T. Gomez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store