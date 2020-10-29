1/1
Petra D. (De La-Fuente) Gomez
1953 - 2020
Petra D. Gomez, 67, of Akron, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Public viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron. A public Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Akron Foursquare Church.
Petra was born May 26, 1953 in Laredo, Texas to Mario and Petra (Garcia) DeLaFuente. She grew up in Laredo, before later moving to Fort Morgan, Colorado. Growing up in Fort Morgan, she attended Fort Morgan Schools. In 1968, she met the love of her life, Carlos T. Gomez, at a dance in Fort Morgan. After a short courtship, they married on November 7, 1969 in Brush, Colorado and made their home in Fort Morgan. They were married for 51 years and together they raised four children, Maria, Michelle, Timothy and Cassandra.
Petra worked from home doing what she loved to do, childcare. In February 1984 they moved to Akron, Colorado. Petra worked for a short time at Hall Grain Company and as a cook at the Akron Elementary School, until deciding to go back to doing what she loved to do, childcare. During this time, Petra and her beloved husband, Carlos did foster care for numerous children. In 2000, after having numerous children in their foster home, Timothy and Cassandra were the last children that had the opportunity to benefit from their foster care.
Petra was very strong in her faith. She was a very strong prayer warrior. She enjoyed cooking for everyone, spending time with her family, gardening, listening to her favorite music and dancing.
Petra is survived by her husband, Carlos, of Akron Colorado; daughters, Maria (Jeff) Hulkovich of Lander, Wyoming; Michelle (Mike) Yarrington of Sterling, Colorado; Cassandra Gomez of Akron, Colorado; and her only son, Timothy Gomez, of Akron, Colorado; five grandchildren, Josh (Josie) Hulkovich of Riverton, Wyoming; Trent Hulkovich of Riverton, Wyoming; Amy (Anthony) Hautala of Fort Hood, Texas; Michael Peterson of Sterling, Colorado; Kayla (Fabian) Soto of Sterling, Colorado; and Patrick Yarrington of Sterling, Colorado; nine great-grandchildren, Audrey, Grayson, Eleanore, Jackson, Xavier, Adalynn, Watson, Henry and Aliva; eleven brothers and sisters, Arthur (Helen) DeLaFuente Sr. of Brush, Colorado; Maria Pilar (Juan) Ayala of Fort Morgan, Colorado; Hilda (Chava) Acosta of White Settlement, Texas; Mario (Santa) DeLaFuente Jr. of Fort Worth, Texas; Robert (Becky) DeLaFuente of Halthom City, Texas; Emma (Desi) Martinez of Lawton, Oklahoma; Elia (Richard) Aguilar of Wichita Falls, Texas; Ramiro (Ann) DeLaFuente Fort Worth, Texas; Jose DeLaFuente of Fort Worth, Texas; and Jane (Cruz) Sandoval of Sagina, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Petra was proceeded in death by her parents, Mario and Petra DeLaFuente; a brother; brother-in-law, Martin Morales Sr.; nephews, Martin Morales Jr., William Mendoza and Jesse Mendoza; her father-in-law, Juan B. Gomez; and mother-in-law, Alicia T. Gomez.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowin Funeral Home
OCT
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Akron Foursquare Church
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
October 28, 2020
Petra was one amazing woman with the kindest soul, and she always had a smile on her face. No matter how bad she felt or how bad of a day she had,, and was always willing to give her "words of wisdom", or just flat out tell you what she thought! She will remain in my memories and heart always. Rest Easy Petra... xoxoxoxo.
Tammy Rogers
Friend
October 28, 2020
I will always remember coming to visit as a kid, and you walking with me to Duckwalls to buy candy. You always let me listen to the Chipmunks Christmas Album no matter what time of year it was. It’s still one of my favorites & every time I hear it, I think of you. One of the things I loved most about you was how you always said what was on your mind. Rest In Peace, Aunt Petra, you will be missed.
Leticia Berry
Family
October 27, 2020
My Great Aunt Petra i will never forget your kindness and love you showed to everyone. My the lord bless you and keep you.
Shelby (De La Fuente) Gerth
Family
October 27, 2020
My Dearest Aunt Petra. You will forever be in our hearts and souls. I always admired your strength you had and never let anyone know anything different. Your laughter, smiles and warm heart is what I will miss the most. May God bless you always Tia.
Forever and always your niece
Monica Martinez-Sustaita
Lawton, OK
Monica Sustaita
Family
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
Dear Tia, I will always remember your silly laugh, I don’t know if you ever realized it , but whenever you thought things were really funny and possibly inappropriate you would hit us sometimes thump us on our heads as we laughed till we cried .
You would say something in Spanish. I don’t know exactly what it was cause no abla, but we all would continue to laugh.
I will miss your hugs , hearing you laugh , are crazy dancing and for whatever reason we all thought we could sing. Lol
Thank you for always believing in me and excepting us as we are without judgment.
Until we meet again. RIP Tia.
Melissa and Raymond
MelissaMartinez & Raymond Herrera
Family
