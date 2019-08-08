|
Priscilla (Guitterez) Rodwell, of Flagler, Colorado (Washington County) born April 2, 1941 in Trinidad, Colorado, passed away with her loving family by her side on July 31, 2019.
Her parents are Mary (Martinez) Guitterez and Ishmul Guitterez. Priscilla was married to William "Bill" Rodwell of Flagler for over 50 years. Bill and Priscilla were married on July 18, 1969. They raised four children: Kay (Terry) Meusborn from Wiggins, Colorado; Linda Hartley from Steamboat, Colorado; Cindy Strider from Hot Springs, Montana; and Danny Rodwell from Anton, Colorado. Priscilla's grandchildren are: Michael Meusborn, Chrissy Danford, Sherry Gahagen, Scotty Strider, Shane Strider, Jamie Strider, Craig Shultz, Tara Carter, Crissa Schultz, and Elisha Rodwell.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her father, Ishmul Guitterez; mother, Mary Martinez; sister, Betty Lucero; brother, Will Hartley; and grandson, Lance Rodwell.
Priscilla loved her family. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, making dolls, cooking, and she loved the farm. She loved her grandchildren and was always there for her family.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to Hospice of The Plains, 615 W. 8th St., Wray, CO 80758.
A graveside service was held for Priscilla at Thurman Cemetery, Anton (Washington County), Colorado, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
A graveside service was held for Priscilla at Thurman Cemetery, Anton (Washington County), Colorado, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019