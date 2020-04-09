|
Ralph Warren Banta, 79, of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed away March 24, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan from natural causes.
Ralph was born May 19, 1940 in Hartman, Colorado, to Randal and Alta (Downey) Banta. In 1962, Ralph married Madeline Yocam and they were blessed with two daughters, Lori Rae and Pamela Lyn.
After several years in the Denver area, the family decided they needed to get back to the country. A move was made to Akron, Colorado, where they made their home for over 40 years. Ralph was a jack of all trade's kind of guy, and he could fix almost anything. Always a cowboy, he loved working with his cattle on the ranch and loved his dog, Joker.
Ralph was always up to an adventure with his RV group or a trip to Florida to see his younger daughter or a trip to the mountains to see his oldest daughter. They retired to Fort Morgan, Colorado three years ago.
He worked very hard to provide for his family. His daughters were a joy to him for all his life and he thought they were his best accomplishment.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carrol Jean Taylor.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Madeline Banta; daughters, Lori and Kevin Mowder, and Pamela and Jim Clayton; granddaughters, Jennifer and Gregg Quinlin, and Jessica Clayton and Tony Becker; grandsons, John Clayton and Jacob Clayton; great-granddaughters, Kennedy and McKinley Quinlin; and great-grandson, Jack Henry Becker; brother, Conley Banta; sisters, Diane Williams and Patty Ballard; and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington County 4-H Clubs, 181 Birch Avenue, Akron, CO 80720. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020