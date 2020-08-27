1/1
Rendolynn Sue ""Ren"" (Liming) Greene
1967 - 2020
Rendolynn "Ren" Sue Greene was born June 13th, 1967 in Loveland, Colorado. She left us peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020.
Rendolynn was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ramona Liming; and her sisters, Roxanna Alday and Rhoda Conway.
She is survived by her husband, Shannon Greene; her son, Zack Humbert; daughter, Serena Humbert; and grandchildren, Gage and Maura.
Ren grew up mostly in Joes and Kirk, Colorado before meeting the love of her life, Shannon, and settling in Akron to raise her family. She loved playing games, watching old movies, cuddling with her pets and spending time with the people she loved.
A memorial service was held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo. Following the ceremony, family and friends are invited to gather at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion to reminisce and share memories.
The family would like to thank Bowin Funeral Home for all they have done for us. Any donations can be made to the local humane society.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bowin Funeral Home
175 W 3rd St
Akron, CO 80720
970-345-2424
