Richard Irvin Page joined his parents, sister and grandson in Heaven on November 12, 2020.

He was born December 12, 1933, to Ezra "Birl" Page and Louise Drullinger Page at the Drullinger homestead. His Uncle Jim, who was five-years-old at the time, remembers the day he was born. Uncle Jim rode along with Pop over to Joes to get the doctor. When they got back, Louise was in the living room on a bed and they chased him back to the kitchen.

Richard started school at Edville, which was about one mile east of the family farm. He then continued on to Cope School. Richard and June met in high school. It was love at first sight.

Richard joined the Army in 1952 and became a cook.

Richard married his high school sweetheart, June Morris, on June 20, 1954.

After getting out of the Army in 1954, they lived in Denver before moving back down to Richard's parent's family farm in Cope, where he built a dairy and worked it together with his father, Birl, until they sold it in the late 70's.

Richard had a milk route that he would deliver fresh milk on his way home two nights a week. After selling the dairy, he farmed and raised cattle. He and June enjoyed square dancing. They were even invited to dance at the state capital one year. He and June loved to travel, and this inspired them to go on a few mystery trips together. After a few of these mystery adventures, they decided to take an easier route of traveling together and began taking bus trips so that someone else could do the driving. They have traveled all over the United States.

In his later years, he enjoyed spending time in his garden. He loved to share the bounty with his kids and grandkids. Purple potatoes, corn, pumpkin, watermelon, or squash, we always took some home.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Birl and Louise Page; parents-in-law, John and Lena Morris; sister, Peggy and Vernie Lovell; son-in-law, David King; and grandson, Eric Page.

He is survived by his loving wife, June of Anton, Colorado; children, Marlene and Fred Kleinmann of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Margaret and Ron Eskew of Akron Colorado, Irene and Wade Ashlock of Sapula, Oklahoma, and Dennis and Michelle Page of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, Jamie and Marty Steichen, John and Misty Kleinmann, Shawna Eskew and Danny Null, Shane and Kim Eskew, Christina and Jake Mason, Amy and Wayne Abbott, Mathew King, and Mark and Mindy Page; great-grandchildren, Tyler Steichen, Hattie Steichen, Alyssa Kleinmann, Sarya Kleinmann, Kasey Benish, Reese Eskew, Ava Mason, Addalyn Mason, Hudson Abbott and Maya Page; brothers, Arnold and Barbara Page, Allen and Pat Page; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

We will all miss him dearly.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, please donate to The Eric Project – Please make checks payable to Dennis Page, Memo – The Eric Project, 10765 W. Berry Dr., Littleton CO 80127; or to the Page Scholarship Fund, c/o Arickaree School, 12155 CR NN, Anton, CO 80801.



