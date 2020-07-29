Roger Lee Milner was born on August 2, 1943 in Holyoke, Colorado to Edwin Harold Milner (Pete) and Blanche Belle (Figgins) Milner. He was the youngest of five children (Maxine, Donna, Patricia and Shirley).

Roger attended the Fairview Country School before moving to Holyoke in middle school and graduated from Holyoke High School in 1961. Roger participated in 4-H, football, wrestling, track and baseball in his youth and made the American Legion All Star Team. He was baptized at the First United Methodist Church in Holyoke, voted a "class favorite" and served as the Student Body President his senior year. Roger began the Summer Recreation program in Holyoke, where he coached boys' baseball and girls' softball teams for many years.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965 and his Master of Arts Degree in 1980 from the University of Northern Colorado. White attending UNC, he married Karen Lee Millage from Holyoke in 1964, whom he later divorced in 1991. Their son, Roger James Milner was born in 1965. The family moved to Akron for his first teaching assignment in 1966 and Roger eventually assumed new roles as the Assistant Football Coach, Head Wrestling Coach and Athletic Director for Akron Schools. Sara Dee Milner was born in January 1969.

In addition to his school duties, Roger was very active in civic affairs and was elected Mayor for the Town of Akron in 1974, where he served for three consecutive terms. In 1982, Roger was Chairman for the Akron Centennial Celebration. He held multiple offices with the Akron Lions Club, including President and was recognized as "Lion of the Year" in 1976. He was also a member of the Elks and Rotary Clubs.

In 1977, Roger was named Principal by the Akron School Board and served in this position until 1990, when he resigned due to ongoing medical issues. This ended his career of 23 years dedicated to public education. He was recognized by the Colorado High School Activity Association (CHSAA) for 20 years of service and by the Lower Platte Athletic Association. He also served as the President of the Akron Rams Booster Club. Serving at school was his biggest passion and he was so proud of the faculty, students and every single achievement the school accomplished.

During his tenure in Akron, Roger always found time for recreation. He served as the President at the local golf club, in addition to playing in the golf league. He organized the adult volleyball league and hosted multiple pee-wee wrestling tournaments over the years. He loved playing softball with the K&K softball team, and they played hundreds of games and tournaments in Colorado.

He struggled with his brain injury from Epilepsy in his retirement, but he took great pride in watching his grandchildren grow and develop into young adults and enjoyed watching them compete in numerous sporting events and school activities. Roger touched many lives, always willing to help anyone in need. Former staff and students, whose lives have been touched by the popular teacher, coach, and administrator, evaluate their association with him with the highest recommendations. "He cared for us and was fair with each student".

Roger passed away on Friday, July 17th at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara and son-in-law, Mike; and grandchildren, James Douglas Milner, Kelsi Lee LaRue, Griffin Michael LaRue, and Gentri Dee LaRue; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters and their husbands; his son, Jamie; and his grandson, Brady LaRue.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 1st at the Akron High School baseball field at 10:00 a.m. Please dress as if you're attending a ballgame. The burial will be at Holyoke Cemetery on Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. A "public group" has been created on Facebook called "Roger Milner Memorial" for friends and family to share their photos and memories.

Memorial donations, in Roger's memory, may be made to the Akron High School Scholarship Fund.



