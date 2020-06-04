Roland Shook went to Heaven on May 27, 2020 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy of almost 43 years; children, Scott Shook, Thomas Shook, Dillon Shook (Chelsea Gottschalk), and Jennifer Cook (Gregg); sister, Rebecca Weinberg (Frank); and brother, Robert Shook (Sandy).

He was born on January 5, 1945 in Aurora, Colorado to Norris and Mary (Jackson) Shook. He valued learning and his long academic career included a Bachelor's Degree from Colorado State University and a PhD from Arizona State University. He loved science and nature, and taught in the natural sciences department at Central Washington University (1973-1978), University of Maryland (1978-1981), Iowa Wesleyan College (1981-1992), and Western New Mexico University (1992-2006). He was awarded Professor Emeritus at Western New Mexico University and remained active on the campus for the rest of his life. He was a gifted teacher and also taught Sunday School for over 30 years.

He was widely known for the bird research he did on the Gila River, and served as President of the SW New Mexico Audubon Society and the NM Ornithological Society at different times in his life. Roland was curious about the world around him and how it worked and had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed traveling and exploring different areas of the world, spending time with his family, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be private due to current restrictions.



