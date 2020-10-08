Rosa "Rose" Irene (Gebauer) Hazlett, age 69, of Akron, Colorado lost her battle with cancer on October 1, 2020. She passed away in her home surrounded by her children.

Rose was born on January 16, 1951 to Joseph Florian and Nora Violet Gebauer. She was the sixth of seven children. Rose was named after her grandmother, Rosa Gebauer, and her Aunt, Velma Rose Gebauer.

Rose grew up on the family farm south of Akron. She loved the animals and being outdoors. Rose learned to cook and sew from her mother and aunts. She attended school in Akron and graduated in May of 1969. Rose lived in both California and Kansas, however Akron was always home.

Rose had many passions that she displayed throughout her life. She loved cooking, sewing, crocheting, quilting, cross-stitching and painting. She was also a very talented singer. Rose loved to be outdoors and growing a big garden.

Rose worked at the Hearing Place in Brush and Sterling, Colorado. She enjoyed her job and the new friends that she made in her time there. She also enjoyed spending time attending the various activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Violet Gebauer; and brothers, Joey, Tommy and William "Billy" Gebauer.

Rose is survived by her siblings, Richard (Linda) Gebauer, Agnes Friedly and Patrick (Luan August) Gebauer; her four children, Laina (Matt Brown) Scheopner, William Allen, Jason (Ashley) Hazlett, and Mandy (Craig Weichel) Dreier; grandchildren, Levi (Lindsey) Scheopner, Terrin (Shelby) Scheopner, Caleb Christensen, Brooke Allen, Skylah Lage, Ammaris Hamner, Logan Hazlett, Madison Dreier, and Jacy Jo Dreier; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Josy, Emma and Treycen Scheopner.

Funeral services were held Monday October 5, 2020 at the Akron Foursquare Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roses' memory to Caring Generations at 19534 County Road R.7, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.



