Bowin Funeral Home
175 W 3rd St
Akron, CO 80720
970-345-2424
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bowin Funeral Home
175 W 3rd St
Akron, CO 80720
Russell Larry Hampton


1943 - 2019
Russell Larry Hampton Obituary
Russell Larry Hampton, 76 of Akron, passed away at his home on October 5, 2019.
He was born on January 30, 1943 in Oklahoma, to Russell Lee and Viola Hampton.
His passions were working on cars and gardening.
He started his working career as a cook, but later went on to construction work for most of his career. He lived in Denver most of his adult life, and then moved to Akron and retired. He met many new friends and a few were as close as family.
He is survived by his sister, Janis Herd; daughter, Sally and husband, James Waddell; and granddaughter, Britney Waddell.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bowin Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cold War Patriots.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019
