|
|
Ruth Bates, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, passed away on February 4, 2020, at the age of 65. Her funeral service was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Akron, with the visitation at 9 a.m. and the funeral at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist of Akron.
Ruth was born in Brush, Colorado on February 14, 1954. She lived for many years in a residence in Fort Morgan. She loved the color purple and loved going to church as often as she could get there. She enjoyed spending time with family as often as it was permitted. She loved to go to lunch with family and enjoy her favorite foods. She enjoyed making things with her hands when given a chance, a true legacy that will continue to live on in her family and friends.
She is now home with her heavenly father and is no longer in any pain.
She is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Andrew and Matilda Bates and Joseph and Mary Kejr; as well as her father, Merlin Bates.
She is survived by her mother, Georgina Bates of Akron; brothers, Danny Bates and Randy Bates of Akron; sisters, Gina (Rick) Benda of Alliance, Nebraska, Lana (Kyle) Kammerer of Grant, Nebraska, Annette (John) Cato of Des Moines, Iowa, and Cindy (Doug) Delp of North Platte, Nebraska. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, Brian (Kimberly) Benda and their children, Aiden and Austin, Jeff (Kali) Benda and their children, Zoey and Alexa, Matthew (Kristen) Benda and their children, Karson and Kinley, Kristine (Josh) Sole and their children, Jacob and Kathrine, Shelby (Travis) Malsbury and their children, Kaydence and Shayleigh Ackman, Zarek Malsbury, Kaden Kammerer, Justin Cato, Kali Cato, Taylor (fiance Josh) Delp, and Tianna Delp, and special friends, Tom and Karen Hendrich.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020