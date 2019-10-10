|
Sandy Vaughn, 77, of Akron, Colorado, passed September 30, 2019 at the Washington County Nursing Home.
On October 8, 1941, Sandra Marie Salley was born in Akron. She was the seventh, and youngest child of Bill and Birdie (Cox) Salley.
As a small girl, she lived north of Platner and rode her beloved horses, Chaulkie and Tootsie, to Center School until she was in the sixth grade. The family then moved to Akron where she attended Akron Junior High and High School.
On July 26, 1957, she married Dale Vaughn in Akron. Their young family was blessed with the birth of sons, Tim and Kenny, and daughter, Julie. On November 3, 1978, the family suffered the devastating loss of Tim.
For over 30 years, she worked for the Akron School District as a teacher's aide and was a member of the Methodist Church. Sandy was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She volunteered as a Scout leader and was involved with all of their school, 4-H and sporting activities. She especially loved her role as Grandma. A family vacation to Disneyland was one of her most cherished memories.
She will be greatly missed by Dale, her husband of 62 years; her loving children, Ken (Jewel) Vaughn and Julie (Greg) Stever; adored grandchildren, Kacie (Dan) Beck, Neil (Jessica) Vaughn, Kristine (Cory) Willoughby and Kirstee (Alex) Lyon; her precious great-grandchildren, Zach, Logan and Brooke Vaughn, Brody and Hayden Willoughby, Karly, Kade and Baylee Beck, Piper and Poppy Lyon; her dear siblings, Mary Saffer, Barbara Wilson, Bill Salley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Tim; her parents, Bill and Birdie Salley; brothers, Paul and Glen Salley; sister, Phyllis Peters; and father and mother-in-law, Russell and Dorothy Vaughn.
A funeral service was held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Akron School.
