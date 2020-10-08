Colorado native Loretto Sister Susan Carol McDonald died September 23rd in her home in St. Louis. As a nurse, she served the poor around the world, caring for Vietnamese orphans during the Vietnam War and continuing to assist them as adults. At the time of her death, she was 75 and in the 57th year of her life as a Sister of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross.

Sister Susan Carol was born October 22, 1944, in Pueblo, Colorado. She was the oldest of nine children of Marguerite (Burns) and William (Bill) L. McDonald. When she was a child, the family moved to Akron, Colorado. Susan Carol met the Sisters of Loretto there where they directed "Vacation Bible School."

Susan Carol entered the Sisters of Loretto in 1963, and was received into the congregation May 31, 1964. She made her first vows in 1966 and her final vows in 1972. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in nursing in 1970 from Loretto Heights College in Denver and nursed at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx, Kentucky, serving as a staff nurse for one year and then administrator from 1970 to 1973.

In 1973, Sister Susan Carol saw the Vietnam War on television. She chose to serve as a nurse at New Haven Nursery in Saigon, South Vietnam, from 1973 to 1975, nursing children who were left in the orphanage with no known family. During the Vietnam War, Sister Susan Carol helped care for hundreds of Vietnamese orphans who eventually were placed in families throughout the world. She also was a nurse in Dacca, Bangladesh, working with Mother Teresa's Sisters in orphanages and refugee camps.

She was the first team leader from the USA/International Red Cross in its work with Cambodian refugees. She continued her work in the states, serving those adopted from Vietnam from 1967 to 1975 and their families. Also, during this same time, she welcomed a Hmong family of nine into her country home for a summer; three of the Hmong children then stayed on with Sister Susan Carol and went to school. She also worked with Guatemalans following an earthquake there, nursed in Nicaragua and worked with street boys in Haiti.

Sister Susan Carol founded the Vietnamese Adoptee Service in 1988. She gave adoptees a perspective on their beginning days and put those who were in the same orphanages in touch with each other. Sister Susan Carol took the now-adult adoptees back to Vietnam, where she conducted visits to the orphanages and to other sites where they had lived. One young woman brought Sister Susan Carol her new baby and said, "You held me when I was three months old, now I want you to hold her, too." Sister Susan Carol also nursed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Thomas McDonald.

She is survived by seven siblings, Michael McDonald of Phoenix, Arizona, Patrick McDonald of Akron, Colorado, Gary McDonald of Windsor, Colorado, Mark and Brett McDonald of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Anne and Beth McDonald of Thornton, Colorado.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service for Sister Susan Carol is being planned for Spring 2021. Sister Susan Carol donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Memorials in Sister Susan Carol's name may be sent to the Loretto Community, care of Loretto Development Office, at Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 4004.



