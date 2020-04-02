|
|
Steven Robert Bomar, 64 of Evans, Colorado, died Thursday March 26, 2020 in his home in Evans, Colorado. Steven was born in Rapid City, South Dakota at the Ellsworth Airforce Base on July 21, 1955. Steve's young life was split between Lakewood, Colorado, where he attended the Jefferson County School District, where he was a boy scout and a member of the wrestling team, and his grandfather's ranch in Belle Fouche, South Dakota.
His love of ranch life molded him into the man he became. He graduated from Poudre Valley High School in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1973, where he became a member of the rodeo team. After graduation, he became a member of the Rodeo Cowboy Association in the bull riding event. Steve followed the rodeo current until 1975, when he enrolled at Northeastern Jr. College in Sterling, Colorado.
ln 1976, he went to work for Al Ward & Sons feedlot Northeast of Yuma, Colorado. ln 1977, he met his future wife, and in April 1978, was married to Glennis Lynn Graves in Akron, Colorado at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. This union lasted just short of 42 years and produced three children.
ln 1981, Steve stepped away from cowboy life and went to work for Natural Gas Pipeline Company south of Otis, Colorado. He worked at this facility until 1987, when he was transferred to Sidney, Nebraska, where he worked on the Trailblazer Pipeline. He worked at this plant for 13 years, during which time he earned his Bachelor's Degree in business, which led him to Casper, Wyoming, where he was a Safety Engineer for the Rocky Mountain Region.
ln 2008, Steve was transferred to the corporate office in Lakewood, Colorado, where he travelled from Canada to Texas, California to New Jersey, where he audited the plant safety programs.
After 30 years in the gas industry, Steve retired from Kinder Morgan Gas and went to work on Pipeline Construction programs from Pennsylvania, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Ohio as a Chief Safety Engineer.
In 2016, Steve began having health problems, which he fought as hard and as long as he could. These health problems would be the cause of his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Bomar; his twin brother, Stewert Bomar; sister-in-law, Linda Bomar; and brother-in-law, Martin Graves.
Steve is survived by his wife, Glennis; three children, son, Clinton of Casper, Wyoming, son, Morgan and his wife, Alaina, and daughter, Lane, and adopted granddaughter, Caryssma of Evans, Colorado; granddaughters, Ray-Leigh and Rhepley; grandson, Orrin; and step grandsons, Riley, Gavin, and Sylar; younger brother, Tracy Bomar, and his wife, Lynn, of Tehachapi, California; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Colorado.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 2, 2020