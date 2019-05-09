|
|
Our extraordinary Tasmin Nicole "Vail" Duncan was born on October 27, 2000 in Aurora, Colorado to David Vail Duncan and Cheryl Brumbaugh-Duncan.
Tasmin lived her life in Lakewood, Colorado, attending Bear Creek K-8, and then Lakewood High School, until her untimely death on May 1, 2019. She was set to graduate with honors on May 18.
Academically, Tasmin excelled in all areas, achieving a 4.6 grade point average and had already completed a year of college credit. Tasmin had a unique ability with languages, and by her senior year, she spoke Spanish and French fluently, which led to her acceptance with scholarships to several universities. Tasmin had selected the University of Michigan, the oldest and one of the top linguistic schools in the nation.
As a student, Tasmin was multi-talented and was involved in a wide variety of activities and causes, including National Honor Society, choir, swim team, the Breathe Easy Club and the American Music School, where she studied piano and voice.
Beyond academics, Tasmin was incredibly creative as a musician and as an artist. She began composing her own music and lyrics at an early age and created unique styles of jewelry throughout her teenage years.
Forever, she will be missed in the hearts of her family and friends.
Tasmin is survived by her loving Grandparents, Jack and Doris Duncan of Akron, Colorado, and Philip and Barbara Brumbaugh of West Milton, Ohio; her proud parents, David and Cheryl Duncan of Lakewood, Colorado, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends who LOVED her very much.
At the Bridge Church at Bear Creek, 3101 South Kipling Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80227, the family will receive friends and family for viewing on Thursday, May 9th, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10th, at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will take place at the Akron Cemetery, Washington County, Colorado, on Saturday, May 11th, at 12:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at the Akron United Methodist Church, 101 W. 3rd Street, Akron, CO 80720.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to organizations of import to Tasmin and her family, are Stomp Out Bullying
(stompoutbullying.org),
the Alliance for a Healthier Generation
(healthier
generation.org),
or Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments
(g-pact.org).
In her final act of generosity and activism, Tasmin was a tissue donor
(donoralliance.org).
Published in Akron News-Reporter on May 9, 2019