Theresa Catherine (Fehringer) Koester, 92 of Akron, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Sterling, CO. Theresa's family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Vigil service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 20 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch celebrating mass. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery immediately following.
Theresa was born on August 28, 1927, the fourth child of Bernard and Anna (Elenz) Fehringer. She attended Peetz schools through the seventh grade. She stayed with her grandmother in Humphrey, Nebraska during her 8th grade year and attended St. Mary's Academy. She returned to Peetz for high school and the school burned after her junior year forcing her to attend St. Patrick's Academy in Sidney, Nebraska her senior year. She graduated from there in 1945. Theresa worked for Mr. Ed Tunison at the Sterling Production Credit (Premier Farm Credit) from January 1946 until March 1950. Theresa married Donald L. Koester on September 8, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peetz. They lived on a rented farm near Padroni.
Theresa and Don moved to the ranch now occupied by their grandson, Dustin and family on December 8, 1954. They worked this ranch for shares with Ed Tunison for the first 10 years and then purchased the ranch from Mr. Tunison in 1964, when he fell ill. Theresa and Don built all the buildings on the ranch except the barns.
Theresa enjoyed playing softball and taught her children to enjoy the game. She was hired by the Buffalo RE4 District (Merino) to bring her children to school as they were the only family that lived 18 miles southeast of Merino. After her children were raised, she volunteered as a "Pink lady" at the Logan County Hospital Auxiliary, and at the Bonfils Blood Center.
Theresa was an accomplished bowler, winning many trophies and "pin" awards. Theresa enjoyed watching her children take part in school activities. She and Don were often found on the sidelines at the sporting events of their children, at school plays their children participated in, and following their children in their other school activities. The interest in the activities carried over to watching some of her grandchildren in their school activities.
Theresa is survived by her children, Kenneth and Peggy Koester, Donna Blin, Ronald and Debi Koester, Dean Koester, David and Luann Koester, and Trina and Jerry Bellendir; 14 grandchildren and their spouses; 21 great- grandchildren; sister, Amelia Benisch; and sister-in-law, Faye Fehringer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Bernard and Anna (Elenz) Fehringer; brothers, Albert, Henry and Frank; sisters, Irene Korbe, Bernadine Gantt, Christine Huss, Darlene Tyson, and Helen Marie Ellis; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Helen Fehringer; brothers-in-law, Albert Korbe, Ross Gantt, Michael Huss, Benjamin Tyson, Joe Benisch and Jack Ellis; son in law, Mike Blin; daughter in law, Jaci Koester; and grandsons, Terry Schell and Ken Jones.
Contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to , in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019