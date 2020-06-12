Trace Alan Alexander was born July 31, 2001 in Loveland, Colorado.
Trace passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident
on June 5, 2020 at the age of 18. His sisters and mom called him
Tracey Poo or Tracey Michelle.
Trace was a vibrant young man with an infectious personality and smile
that could light up any room. He gave the best hugs that made you
feel the love he had for you everytime. He would make everyone around
him smile and feel special. He was the most genuine, kind hearted,
loving soul to everyone he met. It is often said that God takes the
good ones young and that couldn't be more true of him taking Trace
home so soon. He really was the best!
Trace truly loved everyone so much. He had a perfect smile and a
heart of gold. Trace and his mom had a love like no other. They were
each other's rock and always had each other's back. Trace also loved
all his sisters so much! They all looked up to him, each of them
shared a special bond with him.
He loved his family more than anything! He also loved baseball,
rolling coal, diesel pickups, fast cars, friends and everyone in
general. It didn't matter who you were, if you met him you were his
friend. He loved to pick on people and made everything more fun and
exciting. He was an amazing baseball player, he loved the game, the
team and was always looking for ways to get better. It is no secret to
anyone that knew him that Trace loved to have a good time. He lived
life to the absolute fullest and was the life of the party. Trace
would just assess his options and figure out what the most fun would
be and off he would go.
Trace had worked with both of his uncles in the past couple of years.
He helped his uncle Zach and aunt Lacey with their car auction company
in Arizona. Trace loved to work on cars and was always showing off
their latest project to family and friends, and he had learned so much
about his favorite thing in life, cars. Most recently he had worked
with his aunt Casey and uncle Curt at Newbanks Pumps. He had learned
so much and was able to work on many jobs with his dad while there.
His dad and him shared the same sense of humor and were always making
jokes and picking on the other guys. Customers were always calling
talking about that funny little tan kid. With all the skill he had
learned, he was always willing and able to help with anything his mom
needed. He was always there for her.
Trace is survived by his mother, Brandy Cline and sisters, Paislee and
Parkyr Cline of Akron, Colorado; father, Trent Alexander and wife
Jaynae, and sisters, Karlye, Kendal, and Kinna Alexander of Otis,
Colorado; grandparents, Donna McDade, Steven McDade, and his wife
Deborah McDade; Terry and Sherrie Alexander, Ronn Bliven and Terri
Bliven; great-grandparents, Ward and Pauline Clough, Silvan Tadolini,
and Charles and Shirley Reiman; aunts and uncles, Casey and Curt
Goble, Mandy McDade and Wade Perino, Lacey McDade, Zach Bruegger,
Jessica and Doug Bauer, Jennifer Bliven, and Luke Queen; cousins, Cyle
and Crysten Goble, Brooklyn Elliot, Delainey Dresen, Quint Perino,
Cort Perino, Alexis Mcdade and Nash Mcdade, Maleigha and Caeden Bauer,
Ashten Psota, Aubrie Bliven, Paxton, and Kayson Queen; and
girlfriend, Mallory Thompson. He will also be missed by many other
family members and friends.
Trace was preceded in death by his grandma, Becky Alexander; grandma
and grandpa, John and Cheri Boone; great-grandma, Shirley Wickland;
Great-grandparents, Mildred Clough, Dale and Fern Alexander; and
cousin, C. Marie Goble.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the St. Paul
Lutheran Church of Otis at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed at the Otis
Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to the family of Trace Alexander.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.