

Trace Alan Alexander was born July 31, 2001 in Loveland, Colorado.

Trace passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident

on June 5, 2020 at the age of 18. His sisters and mom called him

Tracey Poo or Tracey Michelle.

Trace was a vibrant young man with an infectious personality and smile

that could light up any room. He gave the best hugs that made you

feel the love he had for you everytime. He would make everyone around

him smile and feel special. He was the most genuine, kind hearted,

loving soul to everyone he met. It is often said that God takes the

good ones young and that couldn't be more true of him taking Trace

home so soon. He really was the best!

Trace truly loved everyone so much. He had a perfect smile and a

heart of gold. Trace and his mom had a love like no other. They were

each other's rock and always had each other's back. Trace also loved

all his sisters so much! They all looked up to him, each of them

shared a special bond with him.

He loved his family more than anything! He also loved baseball,

rolling coal, diesel pickups, fast cars, friends and everyone in

general. It didn't matter who you were, if you met him you were his

friend. He loved to pick on people and made everything more fun and

exciting. He was an amazing baseball player, he loved the game, the

team and was always looking for ways to get better. It is no secret to

anyone that knew him that Trace loved to have a good time. He lived

life to the absolute fullest and was the life of the party. Trace

would just assess his options and figure out what the most fun would

be and off he would go.

Trace had worked with both of his uncles in the past couple of years.

He helped his uncle Zach and aunt Lacey with their car auction company

in Arizona. Trace loved to work on cars and was always showing off

their latest project to family and friends, and he had learned so much

about his favorite thing in life, cars. Most recently he had worked

with his aunt Casey and uncle Curt at Newbanks Pumps. He had learned

so much and was able to work on many jobs with his dad while there.

His dad and him shared the same sense of humor and were always making

jokes and picking on the other guys. Customers were always calling

talking about that funny little tan kid. With all the skill he had

learned, he was always willing and able to help with anything his mom

needed. He was always there for her.

Trace is survived by his mother, Brandy Cline and sisters, Paislee and

Parkyr Cline of Akron, Colorado; father, Trent Alexander and wife

Jaynae, and sisters, Karlye, Kendal, and Kinna Alexander of Otis,

Colorado; grandparents, Donna McDade, Steven McDade, and his wife

Deborah McDade; Terry and Sherrie Alexander, Ronn Bliven and Terri

Bliven; great-grandparents, Ward and Pauline Clough, Silvan Tadolini,

and Charles and Shirley Reiman; aunts and uncles, Casey and Curt

Goble, Mandy McDade and Wade Perino, Lacey McDade, Zach Bruegger,

Jessica and Doug Bauer, Jennifer Bliven, and Luke Queen; cousins, Cyle

and Crysten Goble, Brooklyn Elliot, Delainey Dresen, Quint Perino,

Cort Perino, Alexis Mcdade and Nash Mcdade, Maleigha and Caeden Bauer,

Ashten Psota, Aubrie Bliven, Paxton, and Kayson Queen; and

girlfriend, Mallory Thompson. He will also be missed by many other

family members and friends.

Trace was preceded in death by his grandma, Becky Alexander; grandma

and grandpa, John and Cheri Boone; great-grandma, Shirley Wickland;

Great-grandparents, Mildred Clough, Dale and Fern Alexander; and

cousin, C. Marie Goble.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the St. Paul

Lutheran Church of Otis at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed at the Otis

Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to the family of Trace Alexander.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store