Twila Fern Matthews-Shirley has gone to be with her Lord on April 18, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
Twila was born to Harriford (Harv) and Iva Matthews on December 20, 1938 in Satanta, Kansas. Along with her siblings, Laverne and Carolyn, the Matthews family, in 1948, moved to Washington County, Colorado.
Twila graduated from Lindon High School in 1956.
Twila married Melville (Mel) Woolen at the Howard Methodist Church, in Last Chance, Colorado, on August 17, 1958. Together, they raised two children, Melville Laverne and Cristina Lynn, until Mel's death, on January 3, 1978.
On April 18, 1987, Twila married Clarence Eugene (Gene) Shirley, spending 33 wonderful years together.
Twila attended Barns Business College. During her life, she worked at Piccadilly Portraits, Montgomery Wards, Denver Public Schools and KRMA TV-Channel 6.
Twila was active in her church, Forefront Church, at Harvey Park since 1963. She loved singing in the choir. She was an active Genealogist and member of the Colorado Genalogy Society.
Twila is survived by her husband, Gene Shirley; children, Laverne (Rochelle) Woolen and Cristina (Keith) Knaus; step-children, Shelley (Wayne) Covelle, Kelley Shirley, Jill (John) Kimberling and Jody Rice; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many in-laws; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Twila is preceded in death by her husband, Mel Woolen; parents, Harv and Iva Matthews; and siblings, Laverne Matthews and Carolyn Shaw.
A private family service was held on April 24, 2020. Interment was held at Crown Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Forefront Church at Harvey Park, Dandy-Walker Syndrome-Child Neurology Foundation or the .
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020