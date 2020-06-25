

Vale Junior Blessing, 87, a longtime Washington County resident,

passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the home of his birth. He was

born June 26, 1932, in Elba, Colorado to Vale P. and Zella Blessing.

Vale graduated from Brush High School in 1950. He attended Colorado

State University in Fort Collins for two years. Vale married Dorothy

Blum on March 7, 2003, in Denver Colorado. Their families were

long-time friends and they shared 17 wonderful years of marriage.

Vale loved family and farming most in life; and, he enjoyed playing

cards, especially poker.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Pameula (Jack) Priest

of Akron; Teresa (Ralph) Garcia of Westminster, Colorado; Jeresa

Filipi of Loveland, Colorado; Debbie (Jeffrey) Smith of Longmont,

Colorado; and Ken (Jen) Blum of Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Phyllis A.

Christensen of Aurora, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; 20

great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by one sister; two granddaughters; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

at the Brush Memorial Cemetery Interment Chapel (gazebo). Seating is

limited so attendees may want to bring a chair with them. Interment

will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the

Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 3–5 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Susan G Komen Foundation.

