Vayda Ruth Medeles, born July 29, 2019, passed away in her parents' arms on August 19, 2019 at Children's Hospital in Aurora, CO. She was surrounded by all who loved her.
Vayda is survived by her parents, Jon and Ally Medeles ,and big brother Jaxston; her paternal grandparents, Arnulfo and Janie Medeles; maternal grandparents, Kathy Britton (Dave Barber) and David Britton; maternal great-grandfather, Walt Britton; her aunts and uncles, Melissa and Dan Brink, Nikki and Arn Medeles, Armando and Trish Medeles, and her Uncle Jonathan Britton; as well as numerous cousins and other family members.
She is preceeded in death by her maternal great-great-grandparents, Ruth and Kenneth Cline; maternal great-grandparents, Jeanne and Lester Borecky; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Britton; paternal great-grandparents, Juan and Nativida Perez Serna and Manuel and Dora Medeles.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019