Velma Louise Drum passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at her
home in Akron, Colorado after a long struggle with Alzheimer's
disease. She was 86.
Velma was born in Akron, Colorado on March 3, 1933 to parents Edmond
J. and Vesta (Bailey) Burke. Shortly after her birth, the family
moved to New Castle, Wyoming, returning to Akron in 1935.
Velma attended school in Akron, graduating from high school in 1951.
After graduation, she married Roy E. Davisson. One son, Danny, was
born to this union. In 1970, Velma married Earl Drum.
Velma worked several jobs in Akron. She was a waitress in the Norka
restaurant, a cashier in Wash Bros. Grocery, and worked in the
Washington County Courthouse. But, without a doubt, her favorite job
was exercise rider, jockey, and race horse trainer.
She loved all animals, but especially horses and cats. A plaque she
kept in her room reads, "If there are no horses in Heaven, I don't
want to go there." Every morning, she would put out food and water
for the neighborhood cats. She was an avid golfer and bowler,
participating in many golf tournaments and bowling leagues and
national bowling tournaments. She enjoyed having lunch daily with her
best friend, Pearl Gasser. She was also known for her quilting and
shared her beautiful quilts with her family.
She was a wonderful mother and sister! Often times, more of a mother
to her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, than a sister and aunt.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Merle R.
Gray; husband, Earl Drum; brothers, James William Burke, Gene Clifton
Burke, Harold Edmund Burke, and Ronald Gray.
She is survived by her son, Danny and wife, Denise of Akron; brothers,
Darrel Gray and wife, Ann of San Diego, California, Roger Gray and
wife, Connie of Akron, and Richard Gray and wife, Jackie of Peyton,
Colorado; sisters, Reva (Gray) Runyan of Casa Grande, Arizona and Rita
(Gray) Elmore) of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, John Hart of
Denver, Colorado and Susan (Hart) Metzler and husband, Jeremy of
Greeley, Colorado; one great-grandson, Mason; and numerous nieces and
nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service was held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at
the First Presbyterian Church of Akron. Interment followed at the
Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Boy and Girls
Clubs of Colorado.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020