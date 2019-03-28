|
|
Vern Corman, 83, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Vern was born on August 23, 1935 in Sterling, Colorado to Carl and Martha Corman. He grew up in Otis, Colorado on the family farm.
After high school, Vern attended trade school to be a watch maker and jeweler and opened his own business in Denver, Colorado. He was a business entrepreneur and owned and operated several bowling alleyÕs and later, Lone Star Trailers, in Otis, Colorado for many years, until he retired and moved to Sterling.
Vern was a proud member of the Elks Lodge in Sterling and he enjoyed bowling, fishing, farming, automotive restoration, collecting antiques and dancing whenever he could on Saturday nights.
Vern is survived by his sons, Terry Corman (Chrystal) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Rick Corman of Fort Collins, Rod Corman (Linda) of Fort Collins and Brad Corman of Sterling; sister, Peggy Skogstrom of Green Valley, Arizona; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Martha Corman.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Tennant Funeral Home, 330 S. 2nd Street, in Sterling, Colorado. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., followed by a lunch reception. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, 8 miles north of Otis, Colorado, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019