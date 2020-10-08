1/1
Vernon Ferdinand Friedly
1968 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Vernon Ferdinand Friedly (52) announces his passing on September 25, 2020, at his residence in Clifton, Colorado.
On March 1, 1968, Vernon was born the sixth of seven children of Agnes and Francis Friedly. His childhood was spent on a farm near Akron, Colorado. He had many interests from being a mechanic, to wood working, and developed a love for sports. In high school he loved to play football and later, he came to love golf and softball as well.
After graduating Akron High, he went to CSU to further his education and graduated with two bachelor's degrees, one in mechanical engineering and one in computer science. The next stop on his journey was Grand Junction, Colorado where he went to work at Ametek as a manufacturing engineer. Over the next 26 years with Ametek, Vernon was able to travel to Mexico, Germany, and China to help Ametek expand.
While in the Grand Junction area he met Grace Chacon and the two of them shared a loving 18 years together. Their bond was strengthened by their love for CSU football (Vernon's, anyway), their enjoyment of being outdoors, travelling, enjoying concerts, being with family, and making improvements to the house.
Vernon's patient and generous personality was shared and enjoyed with friends and family, as his laugh would infect those nearby. The love he showed, the time he gave, the guidance he provided, and his kindhearted support to his daughters and grandchildren was strength for all his family.
He is survived by his loving wife Grace Chacon, mother Agnes Friedly, daughters Alexis (Taylor) Schneider shared with former spouse Amanda Owen, Serena Burke-Friedly shared with former spouse Janine Burke, Evangelina Chacon, step-daughters Roberta Chacon, Sierra Chacon and Angela Chacon, grandchildren Luis, Isaiah, Cianna, Lillyana, Ayla, Aiyana, Kortlynd, Zailyn, and Emilio, siblings Victor (Earleen), Vincent (Tina), Verlin (Sandy), Vernita (John) Zubia and Valintina (Shawn) Arroyo, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Vernon was preceded in death by his father Francis Friedly, sister Veronica Friedly and grandparents Joseph and Violet Gebauer and Ernest and Velma Friedly.
Services were held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at The Salvation Army Corps and on Saturday October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron, Colorado. In lieu of flowers please plant a memorial tree or donate to The Salvation Army, The Catholic Charities, or a charity of your choice in Vernon's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
06:00 PM
The Salvation Army Corp
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
October 1, 2020
I worked with Vern many years at Ametek. Enjoyed his and Grace's company many times. Always willing to help me in my job. Wonderful friend.
Pat Chapman
Friend
