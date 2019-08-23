|
|
Wayne LaDean Manhalter, born May 22, 1933, in Akron, Colorado, passed away on August 20, 2019. Wayne was one of six children born to Guy and Emma Manhalter. Wayne graduated from Akron High School in 1951 and continued to live on the family homestead where he farmed and raised cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens and geese.
Wayne married Rosaland Sundling on July 22, 1962 and began their family with the birth of their children Gregory Manhalter, Diana Manhalter (Trumbly), Bradley Manhalter and Allen Manhalter. Wayne enjoyed the annual Washington County Fair and was Superintendent of the Beef Department. Wayne served on the Fair Board for 15 years. Wayne shared his enthusiasm and love for animals with his children through their involvement in 4-H and the County Fair.
In 1981, the family started a new chapter in their lives when they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near WayneÕs sister and RosalandÕs sister. Wayne worked as a custodian at the First Christian Church of Edmond until he began his own lawn and landscaping business where his business grew to 60 weekly customers. Wayne enjoyed planting vegetable gardens for his elderly customers and bringing home fresh vegetables to share with his family.
Wayne was a member of the Missouri Valley Wrench Club and Southwest Tool Collectors Club and enjoyed collecting old tools, some dating back to 1840, educating people on the history of the tools and displaying them proudly on the living room walls, which was always a point of discussion about home decor. Rosaland, who has battled Multiple Sclerosis since 1974, would accompany Wayne on his tool hunting expeditions and tool club gatherings. Wayne was known for his homemade potato salad and the recipe will continue to remain a secret.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Emma Manhalter; sisters, Helen Jefferson, Ruth Sloan and Gladys Kloefkorn; and brothers, Robert Manhalter and Don Manhalter; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Manhalter; and great-grandson, Chase Madden.
Wayne is survived by Rosaland, his wife of 57 years; four children, Gregory Manhalter and wife, Christy, Diana Trumbly and husband, Joe, Bradley Manhalter and wife Stephanie, and Allen Manhalter; eleven grandchildren; Lauren Manhalter and partner Jennifer Fox, Emily Madden and husband Jerrod, Justin Manhalter, Rachel Manhalter, Cord Manhalter, Nash Manhalter, Alyson Trumbly and husband Claude Chadwick, Gage Trumbly and wife Emily, Ethan Trumbly and fiancŽe Sarah Houchins, Carson Manhalter and Jaclyn Manhalter; three great-grandchildren, Kallie, Mylee and Gracie; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing is 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Graveside services are at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Waterloo Cemetery on the corner of Kelly Avenue and Waterloo Road in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019