Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Waterloo Cemetery
corner of Kelly Avenue and Waterloo Road
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Manhalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne LaDean Manhalter


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne LaDean Manhalter Obituary
Wayne LaDean Manhalter, born May 22, 1933, in Akron, Colorado, passed away on August 20, 2019. Wayne was one of six children born to Guy and Emma Manhalter. Wayne graduated from Akron High School in 1951 and continued to live on the family homestead where he farmed and raised cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens and geese.
Wayne married Rosaland Sundling on July 22, 1962 and began their family with the birth of their children Gregory Manhalter, Diana Manhalter (Trumbly), Bradley Manhalter and Allen Manhalter. Wayne enjoyed the annual Washington County Fair and was Superintendent of the Beef Department. Wayne served on the Fair Board for 15 years. Wayne shared his enthusiasm and love for animals with his children through their involvement in 4-H and the County Fair.
In 1981, the family started a new chapter in their lives when they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be near WayneÕs sister and RosalandÕs sister. Wayne worked as a custodian at the First Christian Church of Edmond until he began his own lawn and landscaping business where his business grew to 60 weekly customers. Wayne enjoyed planting vegetable gardens for his elderly customers and bringing home fresh vegetables to share with his family.
Wayne was a member of the Missouri Valley Wrench Club and Southwest Tool Collectors Club and enjoyed collecting old tools, some dating back to 1840, educating people on the history of the tools and displaying them proudly on the living room walls, which was always a point of discussion about home decor. Rosaland, who has battled Multiple Sclerosis since 1974, would accompany Wayne on his tool hunting expeditions and tool club gatherings. Wayne was known for his homemade potato salad and the recipe will continue to remain a secret.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Emma Manhalter; sisters, Helen Jefferson, Ruth Sloan and Gladys Kloefkorn; and brothers, Robert Manhalter and Don Manhalter; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Manhalter; and great-grandson, Chase Madden.
Wayne is survived by Rosaland, his wife of 57 years; four children, Gregory Manhalter and wife, Christy, Diana Trumbly and husband, Joe, Bradley Manhalter and wife Stephanie, and Allen Manhalter; eleven grandchildren; Lauren Manhalter and partner Jennifer Fox, Emily Madden and husband Jerrod, Justin Manhalter, Rachel Manhalter, Cord Manhalter, Nash Manhalter, Alyson Trumbly and husband Claude Chadwick, Gage Trumbly and wife Emily, Ethan Trumbly and fiancŽe Sarah Houchins, Carson Manhalter and Jaclyn Manhalter; three great-grandchildren, Kallie, Mylee and Gracie; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing is 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Graveside services are at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Waterloo Cemetery on the corner of Kelly Avenue and Waterloo Road in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.