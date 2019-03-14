|
|
Werner Karl Hafer, 94 of Akron, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.
Werner "Lefty" Hafer was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 19, 1924 to Gustav and Ida (Kaseler) Hafer, the middle of five children.
His family left Germany after World War I, emigrating to Brazil, and then moved on to the United States when he was two years old.
He graduated from Franklin High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 1943. While in high school, he was a state champion gymnast and also played football. After graduating, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving during World War II.
He was married to Rosella Carpenter. To this union, his daughter Linda was born. He worked in sales for the Carrier Corporation for 15 years. He later went to work for Rocky Mountain Distributing, where he worked for seven years until his retirement in 1987.
He was married to Eva (Rhea) Steele on June 27, 1981 in Arvada, Colorado. With this union, he gained a son, Levi Steele.
Lefty is preceded in death by an infant son; his parents; siblings, Franz, Hans and Telford, and wife, Mary Lou Hafer, and Betty and husband, George Macesich; and son, Levi Steele.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Eva; daughter, Linda (Mahesh) Parshotam of Edmunds, WA; grandchildren, Levi Steele and Zachary Steele of Westminster, CO, and Marisa Parshotam and Monica Parshotam on Edmunds, WA; great-grandchildren, Caden, Sophia, and Aryana Steele; sisters-in-law, Jean Hafer, Alice Rhea, and Trellis Bansept; brother-in-law, C.A. "Bud" (Katherine) Rhea; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 178, 1655 Simms St. Lakewood, CO 80215.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019