Willard Edward Miller Sr. was born September 4, 1924 to John S. and Sophie (Lampe) Miller at their home in St. Francis, Kansas.
Willard married Ila Young in the Arickaree community on December 24, 1944. Willard and Ila participated in many community activities wherever they lived and have been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since 1958.
Willard was a rancher all his life and spent 20 years as the ranch foreman/manager of the Shamrock Ranch in Colorado Springs. After leaving the Shamrock, he spent the next ten years working with his brother-in-law, Birdsall Young, in the Otis area before retiring to Sterling in 1990.
He leaves two daughters, Lynn (Charles) of Illinois and Deanna Cook of Sterling; one son, Willard (Teresa) Miller Jr. of Sterling; 14 grandchildren; 29 great -grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bernice Bandel and Hollis Green.
Those who preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Ila; daughter, Carolyn; granddaughter, Fayelyn Cook; four brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be open to the public at Bowin Funeral Home, in Akron, Colorado on July 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on July 17. Due to COVID 19, it will be limited to family only. The service will be available via Zoom either live or recorded. Go to www.zoom.us/join.
The Zoom meeting ID is: 871 509 8362. The password is Willard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.