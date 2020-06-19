William "Bill" Brownlee, Jr., 87, passed peacefully in his sleep on
June 3, 2020 in Lincoln, Massachusetts due to complications related to
dementia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Propp) in 2014; and
daughter, Pamela Sue in 1971; along with his two sisters and his
parents. He leaves behind his son, Bill and his wife Jeanne (Peoria,
Arizona); his daughter, Patty and her husband Fazil Cakmak (Belmont,
Massachusetts); grandson, Alex (Scottsdale, Arizona); granddaughter,
Jenna (Phoenix, Arizona); granddaughter, Neyla (Belmont,
Massachusetts); and his sister, Ruby and her husband Dean (Weldona,
Colorado).
Born on October 3, 1932 in Garden Plain, Kansas to William and Nellie
Brownlee, Bill spent most of his youth in Fort Morgan, Colorado and
the Weldon Valley area. Bill married his sweetheart, Nancy in 1952,
prior to joining the U.S. Air Force. He served during the end of the
Korean War and was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in California.
He proudly served his country and continued to be a dedicated member
of the American Legion for 44 years and of the Elks Lodge for 61
years.
After the service and completion of barber school in Denver, he and
his family returned to Fort Morgan. For the next 17 years, Bill owned
and operated Park Lane Barber and Beauty Shop. He was an active member
of the Fort Morgan community and spent countless hours playing golf
with friends at the Fort Morgan Country Club and bowling on leagues.
Bill and his family moved to Akron, Colorado in 1976 and remained a
member of the community until 2014. He and Nancy owned and operated
The Akron Lounge and Akron Barber Shop for several years. His true
passion in life, besides his family and golf, were thoroughbred
racehorses. In 1989, together with his son, they started B&B
Thoroughbred Racing. For the next 23 years, until he retired in 2012,
he raised, raced and trained thoroughbred horses in Colorado, Arizona,
California, New Mexico, Texas and Minnesota. He spent his winters in
Phoenix at Turf Paradise and summers in Akron and Denver at Arapahoe
Park. His love of watching the horseraces on TV and driving to local
horse farms were activities he enjoyed until his passing.
In 2014, after the sudden death of his beloved wife of 62 years, Bill
moved to Belmont, Massachusetts to be near his daughter, Patty and her
family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and anyone
who had the opportunity to know him. Bill was a devoted husband,
father, brother, and grandfather. His sense of humor and iconic
sayings will be remembered for years to come by those who knew and
loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 1 p.m. in
Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers, please
make donations to the Alzheimer's Association – alz.org.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.