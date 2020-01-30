|
|
Adam Joshua Means
I, Adam Joshua Means, went to be with our Lord on January 16th, 2020. I was born in Ruidoso, NM on January 29, 1983. I am in a better unique place flying high, and remember that I'm with each and every one of you. I was raised in Carrizozo, NM and graduated in the class of 2001. I was active in softball, basketball, and football.
My stepdaddy Marcos Barela, Sr. and my grandpo Marcos Villescos Jr showed me how to enjoy fishing, camping, and the enjoyment of being a number 1 Dallas Cowboys fan and now I get to enjoy being with them both where I am at. My mama, Barbara Barela, also a huge Cowboys fan, raised me up to be a respectful man. My grandmother (mommy), Dolores Villescos, showed me how to Be the greatest cook ever and boy I could throw down and make the best Bar-B-Q ever which I again get to do with mommy. I was raised with 4 siblings: Thomasina Means, Tabitha Zamora, Thomas Means Jr., and Tamantha Means and had the opportunity to fight and play with them every chance I got when we were kids. We ran through the alleys, went camping and fishing, and most of all enjoyed each other's' times together. I was raised with my cousins too including: Eric Chavez, Darrell Chavez, Julio Chavez, and many others.
I grew up with a man who was like my second father, Chris Ventura. He taught me the values of what a man does, taking care of his family. He worked me hard and took me to work every day. My time spent with him has a value to my heart not only did I learn to provide for family, he also taught me how to never forget how to love our Lord. Chris and Jenny taught me the meaning of life, and that was with Christ.
I married Barbara Harrison-Means and have 2 beautiful daughters Bianca and Jazmine Harrison who are my life and my heart who I love truly forever and ever. I loved being part of Jazmine playing softball and taking both of them to show them the fun of fishing and enjoying life.
Everyone, I am in a better place where I am at peace. I am at Jesus's feet praising him. I'm surrounded by my dad Marcos Barela Sr., my grampo Marcos Villescos Jr., my mommy Dolores Villescos, and great grammo Lala Eulalia Chavez.
The living that is part of my life is: Barbara Barela (mom), Barbara Harrison (wife), my daughters Bianca and Jazmine Harrison, my siblings Thomasina Means, Tabitha Zamora, Thomas Means Jr., and Tamantha Means. I love my numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and my godparents Paul Rocha and Vivian Chavez. My nieces who I dearly love Arlaena Means and Josephine Powell. To my second family Chris and Jenny Ventura.
As a last word: This is not a goodbye, but a new adventure for me and well?? I'll see each and every one of you soon. I love you. Go COWBOYS!!
Philippians 4:13- I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me.
Services for Adam Joshua Means is Monday February 3rd, 2020/ 10:00AM/ at Santa Rita Church in Carrizozo, New Mexico. 213 Birch St, Carrizozo, NM 88301/ (575) 648-2853
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020