Adlea Wallace
Adlea Wallace

Alamogordo - Adlea Wallace (Snider) was born on November 28, 1930 in House, New Mexico and passed away on November 2, 2020. Adlea lived a long and fulfilling life that touched many others and that prioritized her family and friends.

She joins loved ones who have preceded her including her husband, Billy Ross Wallace; daughter, Wilma Patrick; granddaughter, Shari Patrick; her sister, Nina Kirchmeier; and her parents, Mackie and Ruby Snider. She is survived by her son, Billy Mack Wallace and his wife Linda; brother, Creston Snider and wife Celina; son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Robert and Heather Patrick; as well as her grandchildren, Brian (Carolyn), Terry (Sarah), Marci (Jason), Kari (Chris), and Mark; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Caden, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Laci, Willow, Eric (Kathryn), Johnathan; and great-great grandchildren, Logan and Luke; and close family friend, Michelle Hancock.

Adlea lived most of her almost 90 years of life in Alamogordo and was an active member of the community. She owned and operated the Yucca News Stand in downtown Alamogordo for several years. During that time many Alamogordo residents patronized the business and many of Adlea's family members enjoyed employment there. Her grandchildren gained their first job experience at the Yucca with a part time summer job or with helping with the annual inventory.

Adlea and her husband Billy were active bowlers and made many lifelong friendships through their bowling community. They shared love of this sport with their family which provided many fond memories of bowling trips and tournaments.

Planning is underway for a virtual memorial and celebration of Adlea's life.

The Wallace family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
