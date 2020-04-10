Resources
Alamogordo - Master Sergeant Alan Wayne Dunn, retired, passed away on April 6th at his home in Alamogordo, NM at the age of 72. Alan was born August 28, 1947 in Seattle, WA to Ancel and Evelyn Dunn.

Alan enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and retired in 1991. Alan and Martha married in June 1969. Alan served in Bangkok, Thailand and Okinawa, Japan before retiring in Alamogordo, NM.

Besides his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard and two sisters, Linda and Lynn.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; two children, Alan B. and wife Holly and their children Emma and Becca, Jason M. and wife Debbie and their children Alex and Natalie. Also surviving are his sisters, Sandra Garriz and Wendy Sterling.

Internment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family has entrusted their loved ones to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
