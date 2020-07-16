Albert Barela Sr
Alamogordo - Albert Barela Sr, 58, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in El Paso Texas. He was born April 12, 1962 in Tularosa to Felix and Frances Barela.
He grew up in Tularosa and moved to Las Cruces in 2016, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm understanding of what was important, the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He loved being with family, telling stories, being outside, cooking, and talking on the phone all while enjoying a beer. He is missed dearly but wanted everyone to celebrate him and simply remember him.
He is survived by his four children, Vanessa Gonzales and wife Nancy, Albert Barela and partner Carla, Melissa Barela and partner Sean, and Katrina Barela; eight grandchildren, Armando, Anissa, Miah, Isaac, Gabriella, LaRae, Aliyana, and Zamaria, and two great-grandchildren Jonael and one on the way; his 2 sisters, and 4 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Frances Barela, three brothers and one sister.
The rosary for Albert Barela will be recited at 9:00 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa. Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated at 9:30 am following rosary with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Julian Aragon, Armando Vigil, Isaac Barela, Jonael Tello, Sean Davis, Joe Flores, and Gustavo Armenta.
The Barela family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit alamogordofuneralhome.org