Albert Baroz Avila
Alamogordo - Albert Baroz Avila, 65, passed away on July 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on May 27, 1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Leonardo and Dora (Baroz) Avila.
Albert was a Medic in the United States Army for 4 years. He loved teaching art so others would enjoy.
Survivors include his wife, Ernestina Avila; sister, Jean Lucero; children, Benjamin Baroz, Jasmine Baroz, and Dylan Baroz; as well as many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo and Dora Avila; brother, Danny Martinez; and sister Maxine Moncada.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
The Avila family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 17, 2019