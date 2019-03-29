|
Albert Estrada
Alamogordo, NM - Albert Tarango Estrada, 74, passed away on March 16, 2019, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on August 3, 1944, in Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Lorenzo and Magdalena Estrada.
Albert served in the United States Army as an honorable Vietnam Veteran. After his service in the Army, Albert enjoyed working at New Mexico Museum of Space and History and then retired at White Sand Missile Range (WSMR). Albert Estrada received numerous medal and awards in the military and while working at WSMR. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting with his sons, brothers, and nephews. Albert would often visit his sister and enjoyed helping them and eating with them while singing Mexican music to remember the good old days.
Survivors include his daughter, Eliza Estrada; sons, Esteban Estrada and Eddie Gonzalez; niece, Cecelia Bernal; grandchild, Erika Estrada; and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sofia Schneider, Manuela Serna, Enriqueta Bernal and husband Tomas, Rosa Marvin and husband, Jack; brothers, Rogelio Estrada and Valente Estrada and wife Judy.
He was preceded in death by his father Lorenzo Estrada, and Mother Magdalena T. Estrada.
The Rosary for Albert Estrada is at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, also at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00 am.
Honorary Pallbearers include, Ricky Bernal, Robert Bernal, Cecelia Bernal, Tomas M. Bernal, Susie Duran, Richard Maynez, Marcos Serna, George Baca, Steve Baca, Danny Estrada, Markie Estrada, Valente R. Estrada, Juan Estrada, Magdalena Garcia, Josie Marvin, and Frances Marvin.
The Estrada family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the Funeral Services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019