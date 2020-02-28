|
|
Albert M Fuentes Sr.
Alamogordo - Albert M Fuentes Sr. passed away on February 7th, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on July 29th, 1953 in Alamogordo. He served in the Army from 1972 to 1974. He was a life-long resident of Alamogordo. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and usher at both St. Jude Parish and Immaculate Conception Church.
He is predeceased by his father and two brothers. His mother recently passed.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Albert Jr. (Tabitha), 4 brothers and 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd at Immaculate Conception Church. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at ICC Cemetery.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020