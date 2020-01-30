Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Eternity Baptist Church
1205 25th Street
1945 - 2020
Albert Wayne Smeal Obituary
Albert Wayne Smeal

Alamogordo - Albert Wayne Smeal, 74, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on August 13, 1945 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to Albert Smeal, Sr.

Albert is survived by his wife, Carol Smeal.

The memorial service for Albert Smeal will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Eternity Baptist Church, 1205 25th Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a foundation or cause of your choice in remembrance of Albert.

The Smeal family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
