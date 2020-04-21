|
|
Alfred Garcia
Alamogordo - Alfred (Fido) Johnson Garcia 85, of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed away peacefully at his home April 9, 2020. Married in 1958, he was the beloved husband of Ramona (DeLeon) Garcia for almost 62 years.
Born in Alamogordo, NM, he was a son of the late Ysidro and Emmia (Johnson) Garcia.
Alfred graduated from Alamogordo Senior High School in 1953 and received his Bachelor of Science in Education from New Mexico Western College at Silver City in 1957. After his induction into the United States Army Reserves VIII U.S. Army Corps in 1958, he received his training at Fort Hood, Texas, whereby he was transferred to serve in South Korea with the Headquarters Company, 1st Battle Group, 31st Infantry, 7th Infantry Division until 1960. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and continued to further his education receiving his Master of Arts Degree in Counseling from Western NM University at Silver City in 1966.
Alfred served as a guidance counselor at Tularosa High School and the Mescalero Schools from 1966 - 1971, thereafter he transferred to the Alamogordo Senior High School until his retirement in 1988. He was dedicated to his students and spent countless hours ensuring they were on track to succeed. Throughout the years in Alamogordo, his former students would greet him warmly and thank him for his efforts.
A role model to his children, he expressed his strong faith in God through service to others. He was a communicant and choir participant at the Alamogordo Immaculate Conception Church and later at St Jude Church. His family and friends gravitated towards his infectious smile and laughter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, often traveling to far away countries or states for family celebrations, births, graduations, and holidays. He was loved and cherished as a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and loyal friend to all who knew him.
Besides his wife he leaves 3 daughters and 2 sons, Roseanna G. Pederzani (Keith) of Coventry, RI, Gregory A. Garcia (Julie) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Celeste Y. Garcia, of Overland Park, KS, Benjamin P. Garcia of Cedar Hill, TX, and Anna M. Maratta (Joe) of El Paso, TX. He was the brother of the late Michael Garcia (Shirley), Stella Malone (Luis), and Robert Garcia (surviving wife Maria-Elena). He is survived by his brother Joe Garcia (Judy) of San Jose, CA, Helen Flores (Tino) of Alamogordo, NM, Virginia Leclerc (Chuck) of Bradenton, FL, Isidro Garcia (Fannie) of Manteca, CA, Ralph Garcia (Stella) of Plano, TX, Donna Dickey (Dennis) of Las Cruces, NM, and Jo Ann Dryer (the late Truman Dryer) of Alamogordo, NM, twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
At a date, still to be determined, relatives and friends will be invited to celebrate his life with a Christian Memorial Mass in Alamogordo, NM.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020