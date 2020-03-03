|
Alfred Robinson
Alamogordo - Alfred J. (AJ) Robinson, age 69, departed this life and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
He was born on August 1, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Freddie Lee Robinson, Sr. and Rosa Lee Green and was the eldest of seven siblings.
He received his formal education in both San Antonio, TX and Corpus Christi, TX where he graduated from Roy Miller High School. He entered the Air Force in 1973 where he served for 22 years and retired in 1995. He later earned a second retirement from White Sands Missile Range in 2012. He was an avid bowler, devoted sports fan and loved hunting. He was known to his family as Pappy and to everyone else as AJ.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to his wife Linda for fifty years and to this union was born four children: son Alfred, Jr. (Teresa), daughter Lenora Lee (Shawn, Sr.), daughter Alethea, and son Louis; grandchildren, Alec Robinson (Makayla), Briana Potter (Greyson), Tyree Robinson, Shawn, Jr. and Jarel Lee; and Great Grandchildren, Adam, Noah and Ezra Robinson and Jocelyn Potter. He is also survived by his brothers Frank Ray Robinson and Ricky Green, and his only sister, Robin Rene Jackson-Eaton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Freddie Lee Robinson, Sr. and Rosa Green Francis, Lewis Robinson, Freddie Lee Robinson, Jr., and Bruce Calvin Francis.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Alamogordo Funeral Home with a visitation to be held on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8 pm. Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 am at New Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Willard L. Avery officiating.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020