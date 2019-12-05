|
Alice Schweigert
Alamogordo - Alice W. Schweigert, September 14, 1920 -December 2, 2019
Alice was born in Churchville, NY to Rev. James & Lillian (Stickney) Wilson, one of seven children. She has one surviving sister, Frances Wilson of Williamsville, NY. On June 28, 1946 Alice married Wayne Schweigert, to become a homemaker, and together they raised their three children, Bert (Karen) Schweigert of Great Valley, NY, Carol (Phil Lehar) Schweigert of Boston, MA, and Gloria (the late Bill) Goepfert of Alamogordo, NM. Alice had a long career teaching 7th grade Home Economics (cooking) at Hamburg Junior High School.
Upon retirement in 1981, Alice and Wayne relocated to Mesa, AZ to enjoy golf, traveling, and making new friends. Alice and Wayne were among the founding members of Red Mountain United Methodist Church in Mesa, AZ where her ashes will be placed next to Wayne's at a later date. Following Wayne's passing Alice moved to Alamogordo, NM in 2001 to be closer to family. She became active in the UMW at Grace UM Church and volunteered at the public library.
Over the years her family grew to include 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Darby), Lisa, John (Megan), Edward, and 2 great-grandchildren, Finn and Soledad.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Alamogordo, NM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to Grace UMW, Grace Church Scholarship Funds, or our local .
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14, 2019