Alita D Lewis (Angel)
Alita D Lewis(Angel) went to be with the Lord on 1-25-20. She was a number 1 DALLAS COWBOY fan.
Survivors include sisters Allegra Woods, Adair Lewis, brothers Lester, Leonard, Lyle and Larone Lewis, Aunt Pinky Bryant. She also has many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by mother Delores Lewis and brothers Lance and Lavoy Lewis and nephew Charley Woods III.
Should friends desire, contributions can be made to PMS Counseling Center or 1ST Savings Bank.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020