Plano, TX - Alma Eaker Brooks passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 at her home in Plano, TX due to complications from cancer. She was 85 years old. Born on October 10, 1935 in Carrizozo, New Mexico, she graduated from high school there in 1953. She went on to earn a master's degree in education from New Mexico State University.
Alma lived a long and impactful life sharing her love of Christ to all. She enjoyed a career as a schoolteacher and counselor for over 30 years. She worked with at risk youth and was extensively involved in prison ministry in New Mexico and Texas. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara McGowen Morse, her grandchildren, Kristen Savage (Andrew) and Adam Morse (Natalie), and seven great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Ellie Morse, Sadie Morse, Kayleigh Savage, Eve Morse, Luke Savage, Kira Savage, and Caleb Savage. Alma is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Eaker, and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brooks, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. S. (Red) Eaker, one sister, Ann Stephens, and one brother, John Eaker.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Carrizozo, New Mexico.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, attendance at the graveside is limited to 5 people. Please practice social distancing at all times. Thank you for adhering to the Department of Health mandate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alma's memory to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org/
